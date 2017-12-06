Worthington Area Foundation doles out gifts
WORTHINGTON — Christmas came early for 22 local and area organizations who received financial gifts from the Worthington Area Foundation.
The gifts totaling 23,660.29 were received during the foundation’s annual awards program Monday evening at memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center.
The following awards were presented:
Atlas Osceola County — $856.46 from Ellen Baker-Merrigan Endowment Fund for ongoing services.
Boy Scouts — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for a trip to Colorado.
Civil Air Patrol — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for emergency services training and youth programming.
Community Education — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for Celebration of Young Musician program.
Ecumen Meadows — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for a community garden.
Friends of the Auditorium — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation and $1,500 from Wolff Memorial Endowment Fund for artists residencies and performances.
Worthington Hockey Association — $1,300 from Worthington Area Foundation and $700 from Roy and Dorothy Nasers Family Endowment Fund for helmets for new skater program.
Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota — $1,000 from Ellen Baker-Merrigan Endowment Fund for legal services for immigrants.
Cultural Awareness Organization — $500 from Worthington Area Foundation for the 2018 International Festival.
Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce — $500 from Roy and Dorothy Nasers Family Endowment Fund for junior achievement program.
Nobles County Library — $450 from Roy and Dorothy Nasers Family Endowment Fund for canopy tents.
Love INC — $1,000 from Ellen Baker-Merrigan Endowment Fund for life skills trainings.
Manna Food Pantry — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for flooring, doors and paint.
Nobles County Art Center — $700 from Ellen Baker-Merrigan Endowment Fund for intergenerational art workshops.
Nobles County Historical Society — $1,653.83 from Worthington Area Foundation for sound system for Pioneer Village.
Southwest Crisis Center — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for education and empowerment retreats.
Trojan Marching Band — $500 from Worthington Area Foundation and $1,000 from Ellen Baker-Merrigan Endowment Fund for summer camp clinicians.
Worthington Area Music Boosters Organization — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for Minnesota Sinfonia residency and community performances.
Worthington Middle School — $1,000 from Wolff Memorial Endowment Fund for Million Words Club.
Worthington Area YMCA — $1,500 from Wolff Memorial Endowment Fund for YMCA summer lunch program.
Worthington Christian School — $1,000 from Worthington Area Foundation for security entrance.
Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra — $500 from Worthington Area Foundation for two chair charts.