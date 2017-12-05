Search
    Duluth gift shop removes anti-immigrant T-shirt

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:03 p.m.
     

    DULUTH, Minn. -- A Duluth lakeside gift shop I Love Duluth has stopped selling a T-shirt targeting immigrants after a photo of the shirt was widely shared online, prompting a backlash.

    In all capital letters on a crudely drawn silhouette of the country, the shirt reads “F--- off we’re full.”

    An employee said on Tuesday the shirt had been taken down in response to criticism.

    The owner of the store, Simon Shaked, could not be reached Tuesday. In 2009 Shaked said: "We are here to stay in business, not to offend anybody." That was after the store was called out for selling shirts mocking Native Americans.

