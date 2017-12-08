New exhibit reception slated for Dec. 16

The exhibit features objects with a World War I connection from the museum’s collection. Several military uniforms will be on display, as well as information on the S.S. Pipestone County and the Gold Star Mothers program. In 2014 historian Dave Ranbow compiled local World War I veterans’ biographical and service information, a project that was financed in part with funds provided by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society. This index of more than 600 veterans will be available in the exhibit.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. For more information, phone the museum at (507) 825-2563 or email pipctymu@iw.net.