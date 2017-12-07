According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Robert Happke was standing on a TMR mixer when the tractor started to move, causing him to fall off. Happke was then run over by the tractor.

Happke was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls by Gold Cross Ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. His condition was not known Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department and Pierz First Response Team.