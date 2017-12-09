DU had provided the district with an initial cost estimate during the planning process for a lake drawdown. The cost was based on a similar project DU completed on another Minnesota lake.

For the $80,000 fee, DU will prepare preliminary and final designs, specs, a construction cost estimate, provide details for the permitting process, manage the bidding process, provide construction management and conduct the final site visit once the work is completed to recommend final payment to the contractor.

The renovations to the dam include the installation of a fish barrier that will keep fish — particularly carp — from entering Lake Ocheda from the nearby Peterson Slough and the Ocheyedan River, where the roughfish typically spawn.

Watershed Advisory Board member Scott Rall told managers Tuesday that DU’s Great Plains division will commit to the project, but timing is a concern.

“We hope to start designs as soon as possible, with final designs by May to allow time for the permitting process,” said Kassie Hendricks, a DU biologist in southwest Minnesota and based at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-Windom Wetland Management District. If the permitting process advances smoothly, construction on the dam would begin in October 2018 and wrap up in June 2019.

“I don’t see any reason to wait,” said Manager Casey Ingenthron in his motion to sign a contract. The motion was approved unanimously.

In other business, the board:

Was notified Wenck & Associates will pay the added costs to repair and replace the iron sand filters on the Prairie View project. It was reported a month ago that sand used in the construction was not filtering the water like it was supposed to.

“The engineer accepted responsibility for the iron sand filter that wasn’t working properly,” said OOWD Administrator Dan Livdahl. “They will remove the iron sand and replace it with the right stuff.”

The work will be completed next summer, and by a different contractor as Wenck received two bids for the work and awarded the contract to the low bidder.

Duininck Inc., who did the construction work this year, has completed everything it was contracted to do. Livdahl said a guarantee on the seeding, which was done in November, is still owed, and a payment to Duininck of $166,201.94 was approved Tuesday as a result. This amount reflects a 5 percent withholding, to be paid once seed stabilization is evaluated next spring and deemed acceptable.

Meanwhile, Livdahl said the new contractor must remove approximately 800 yards of material and replace it with the correct type of sand for the filter next summer.

“That’s a lot of truckloads of material going in and out,” Livdahl said, adding that Wenck will be responsible for reseeding the areas impacted following the site disruption.

Despite the non-working filter, Livdahl said the project is still benefitting water quality.

“The pond has been more than doubled in capacity,” he said. “Because it’s bigger, we’re getting cleaner water, but we’re not getting 100 percent of the benefits because the filters aren’t working.”

Livdahl anticipates the overall project costs to come in under budget, although there is still work to be done.

“Our construction costs were lower (than estimated) and our engineering costs were higher,” he said.

The watershed district received a $428,000 grant from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources — funds generated from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment. An additional $170,000 for the project was provided by the city of Worthington.

Discussed the watershed district’s 2018 budget. The district can levy a maximum of $253,000 in 2018 — a $250,000 administrative levy and a $3,000 insurance levy.

The cost to complete the renovation of the dam on Lake Ocheda and conduct a drawdown in 2018 are significant unknowns in the 2018 budget. Livdahl said the renovations to the dam would likely near $400,000, considerably more than what the district will receive in revenues.

Livdahl said the district has about $250,000 in savings, but will either need to seek a loan or grants to help pay for the Ocheda project.