Landowners seek removal of property from JD11B

Two of the parcels comprise the newly restored Summit Lake and are owned by the Nobles Soil and Water Conservation District. The third parcel, owned by Orville Chambers, now drains into the Summit Lake basin.

Shea said with the restoration complete, the land is no longer being drained by tile.

“It’s holding water back as a water quality easement,” he said, adding that the only time water would reach JD 11B is during high flows. The wetland has held water since late this fall, he said.

Neighboring landowners at the public hearing voiced concerns about the increased costs they would incur if three parcels were removed from the system. Any repairs or improvements are divided among landowners benefiting from the ditch system. With fewer landowners sharing in the costs, each will incur a greater expense.

Shea countered that the three parcels are not getting any benefit from the tile.

“We have six inches of water in the basin right now,” he said. “We took a lot of pressure off the downstream tile. It should allow tile downstream to work better than it has.”

Upon further questioning, Shea said it would take a big rain event to top the berm and send water into JD 11B.

“If it’s got the remotest chance of affecting these guys’ property, it shouldn’t be done,” said landowner Clyde Smith.

After hearing the testimony, Ditch Authority member Justin Ahlers requested ditch viewer Ron Ringquist view JD 11B to evaluate the system. The earliest Ringquist could do an evaluation is next spring.

The matter was tabled until the report can be completed.