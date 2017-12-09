The Christmas spirit flowed Thursday evening as youths were paired with sheriff’s deputies to tackle Christmas shopping together for the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office first-ever Shop with a Cop event.

“Shop with a Cop is a good event to show (the kids) and the rest of the community that we’re not just about writing tickets,” Nobles County Sheriff Kent Wilkening said.

He said the children, who were recommended by area schools and other services, were given about $150 each to spend on a combination of toys and clothing.

The kids and their deputy partners interacted with one another as they scanned the Walmart aisles, pulling items such as a Barbie Jeep, UNO Attack! game, electronic monster truck, volleyball, text emoji pajama bottoms and fuzzy socks.

The third time was the charm for one young girl, who stopped to admire Barbie’s Dream Camper as she periodically looped back to the shelf where it sat. On her final loop around, she finally pulled one with a grin and placed it into the shopping cart driven by her deputy partner.

A number of other Walmart shoppers not associated with the event were impressed and offered positive comments as they passed by the kids and deputies.

Seeing that interaction was especially special for Sheryl McBride, whose 8-year-old daughter, Mindy, and 3-year-old son, Calvin, got to partake in the special evening.

The Adrian woman said a Nobles County Sheriff’s deputy personally came to their door one afternoon to invite them to shop.

“You always think that when the sheriff comes to the door it’s never good news, but this time it was really good news and the kids were really excited about it,” McBride said. “Usually with the news and all the bad things happening with the police nowadays, it’s nice to actually have something positive come out of all this.”

The event was rewarding for Nobles County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristi Liepold as well.

Liepold, who had a big hand in coordinating the first event, said she had a lot of fun shopping with two siblings.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since we kinda got it going a couple months ago,” she said. “It was a lot of fun letting the kids have fun and pick out what they want. They were really excited, and so was I.”

The sheriff also shopped. Wilkening said he could tell the young man already knew what he wanted.

“I could tell he’d been at the store before and looked at these items,” he said. “I’m happy that we were able to buy some items that I don’t think he could have before.”

Wilkening said Thursday’s event was something for which he could not take credit. During the office’s annual internal evaluation, a handful of deputies individually recommended adopting a Shop with a Cop event each Christmas season.

“It was something they really wanted to do to give back to the community,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office could not have done it alone, Wilkening added. The department was grateful to receive about $3,000 from a combination of donations from Walmart, Worthington Elks Lodge #2287 and two anonymous donors who reside in the county.

More individuals wanting to donate to the cause came forward after the deadline, Wilkening said. The office has created a fund to make Shop with a Cop an annual event.