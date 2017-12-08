Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Kid Rock to headline Moondance Jam in northern Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:50 p.m.
    Kid Rock takes the stage as headliner during WE Fest 2016 at Soo Pass Ranch on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. Matt Hellman / The Forum

    WALKER—Kid Rock will headline Moondance Jam 27 in Walker in summer 2018.

    According to a press release, Kid Rock will headline the July 20 performances of the annual three-day festival, which runs July 19-21. Kid Rock will be his Greatest Show on Earth tour to promote his new album "Sweet Southern Sugar."

    An artist who has bridged the hip hop, rock and country genres, Kid Rock first hit the national music scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album. To date, Kid Rock has sold more than 26 million albums and continues to tour regularly

    Moondance Jam officials will be announcing more bands in the coming months and expect more than 50 bands to perform on four stages during the weekend.

    Tickets and camping for the festival are on sale, with discount tickets available until Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased by calling (218) 836-1055 or by visiting www.moondancejam.com.

    Explore related topics:NewsMoondance JamWalkerMusicArts and Entertainment
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement