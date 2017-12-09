"It's everything that the political junkie dreams about and everyday people detest," said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

Here's why it's such big thing.

Minnesota is purple — a blend of red Republicans and blue Democrats. The state Legislature is controlled by Republicans. The biggest statewide elected offices — governor, attorney general, and both U.S. Senate seats — are controlled by Democrats.

And they're all on the ballot in November.

And not just on the ballot. Dayton is not running for re-election, so that job is up for grabs. Franken's replacement — whom Dayton will appoint — may or may not run in the special election, but either way, she or he won't have the momentum of an incumbent. If Attorney General Lori Swanson decides to run for governor or Franken's seat, her job would be an incumbent-free race as well.

Also on the ballot: all eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — and at least five of those races are seen as highly competitive.

Franken's impact

"The addition of what will effectively be an open U.S. Senate seat takes a Minnesota political landscape that was already exciting and really takes it to the next level," said Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

The departure of Franken is a game-changer because not only do Democrats need a strong candidate, it will likely yield strong Republican candidates high up on the ballot.

Before Franken's announcement, few high-profile Republicans were thinking about the Senate. That's because they'd have to run against U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat seeking her third six-year term.

In 2006, Klobuchar cruised into the Senate with 58 percent of the vote. Her 2012 re-election was a landslide; she took 65 percent of the vote against Republican state Rep. Kurt Bills.

The likes of former Gov. Tim Pawlenty — a strong statewide campaigner with name recognition and the ability to raise money — wasn't an option for Republicans.

And then Franken happened. Now, Pawlenty says he's considering running for Franken's seat. As are a number of other Republicans — and Democrats.

"The open Franken seat is the opportunity of a lifetime for Democrats and Republicans who have been sitting by waiting for what's next," Jacobs said.

Political strategists know how close Minnesota elections can be. After all, Franken beat Republican Norm Coleman by only 312 votes after a statewide hand recount of 2.9 million ballots and ensuing court battle. Dayton himself was elected in 2010 by fewer than 9,000 votes after a similar statewide recount. So every vote matters in Minnesota.

The possibility of Democrats losing a Senate seat, and the reverse — Republicans gaining one — are too important for the national machines of either party to ignore, Jacobs said.

"It's huge," he said of Franken's departure. "I think Minnesota has just become one of the hottest, most contested and most expensive focal points for the entire country. We're gonna see a ton of money and a ton of operatives and consultants, blitzed by wall-to wall political ads."

Carnahan suggested two other reasons why the Franken developments could help the GOP: his damaged brand and his skilled fundraising.

"Now that he is officially stepping down, Minnesota Democrats are going to have to move forward with an outgoing Democrat senator with toxic ratings, and without Franken as a major fundraiser for their operations," she said.

Dayton's appointment matters

Whom Dayton picks to succeed Franken can matter a lot amid this backdrop.

National Democratic Party leaders have reportedly begun pressuring Dayton to pick a candidate who wants to run for election in 2018. His widely speculated frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, reportedly is considering running in 2018, a pair of Democrats told the Associated Press on Friday.

Dayton has said he hasn't decided. On Thursday, he told reporters he'd make a decision in a "couple" of days.

While some Democrats believe he should appoint a candidate who will immediately begin raising money and putting together an apparatus for a statewide run, others worry how that might look: Dayton playing kingmaker before the voters have their say.

Many in the party have pointed to 1978 — the last time both Senate seats and that of the governor were on a ballot at once. Gov. Wendell Anderson essentially appointed himself to the vacancy created by Walter Mondale when Mondale became vice president. Voters didn't like it, and Republicans took all three seats in what became known as the "Minnesota Massacre" of 1978.

Trump backlash?

But many Republicans have their own worries. So-called midterm elections — when members of Congress but not the president are on the ballot — are notoriously tricky for the party in power in the White House. And President Donald Trump, a Republican, faces historically low approval ratings.

"Republicans are terrified of a possible wave against them in 2018 from Trump backlash, but they see Franken resigning as a window for a possible rebounds," Jacobs said.