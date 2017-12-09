Twin Cities superintendents working to close achievement gap

That conclusion drives the mantra "See All, Serve All, Support All," at the heart of the new "Reimagine Minnesota" report that a collaborative of Twin Cities superintendents unveiled Friday, Dec. 8. The report is the result of nearly a year's work guided by the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.

It included a dozen community meetings where students, parents, educators and other stakeholders weighed in on how schools could provide a more equitable education.

"It's heartening that was a consistent message that emerged no matter where we were, especially from the students," Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, said of the inclusive theme of the effort.

Why does it matter?

Minnesota has one of the nation's largest academic achievement gaps between poor and minority students and their white and more affluent classmates. The state's public schools have also become increasingly segregated, and schools with large concentrations of poor and minority children often struggle.

Educators and state leaders have long sought to close these gaps as the state's population continues to become more diverse.

"Minnesota will not be in the position to fill jobs and have the society we need to compete if we do not have increased success for all students," Croonquist said.

Why now?

The "Reimagine Minnesota" effort began earlier this year, but part of the impetus was a 2015 lawsuit that alleges state policies create segregated schools that do not adequately educate students of color. The case seeks widespread changes in state policies.

The lawsuit got the attention of Twin Cities superintendents, who decided to join forces to come up with recommendations for improvement. Lower courts have moved to dismiss the case, and next month it will be up to the Minnesota Supreme Court to decide if the lawsuit can move forward.

What will it take?

The "Reimagine Minnesota" report says it will take the large-scale collaboration of teachers, school leaders and state policymakers to improve public schools. That includes better training for educators, improved social supports for students and families, and more equitable funding from the state.

At a meeting Friday, nine metro superintendents outlined their ideas, including:

•Improving educators' cultural understanding of their students.

•Shaping instruction to better fit students' specific needs and challenges.

•Recruiting and retaining more teachers of color.

•Eliminating disparities in discipline.

•Engaging families and community groups.

•Restructuring the state's education funding to account for the challenges and strengths of different communities.

What's next?

The "Reimagine Minnesota" report released Friday is considered a draft. The collaborative of superintendents that created it is seeking input from other educators before it is finalized.

Then the group plans to present its ideas to state policy makers and community members.

"This is going to be ongoing work," Croonquist said.