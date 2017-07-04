The Minnesota State Patrol responded at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday to a one-vehicle rollover on state Highway 108 near Otter Tail County Road 113, about 2 miles west of Pelican Rapids, according to a State Patrol report. That's where Brandon Jack Arion, 28, was westbound in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when the pickup went off the road to the left, hit an embankment and rolled into the ditch, the report stated.

Arion was taken to Sanford Broadway Campus in Fargo for non-life-threatening injuries. The only occupant in the vehicle, he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, the report stated.

It's unclear whether Arion will face criminal charges.

Pelican Rapids is about 45 miles southeast of Fargo.