    Truck goes off I-94 bridge in Minnesota, crashes on road below

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 12:19 p.m.
    One man was flown by LifeLink III to St. Cloud after his truck left Interstate 94 and ended up upside down on the Douglas County Road 1. Celeste Edenloff / Forum News Service1 / 2
    Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Douglas County Road 1, south of Evansville. The truck was actually on Interstate 94, but ended up landing on County Road 1. The State Patrol is investigating the crash. Celeste Edenloff / Forum News Service2 / 2

    EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- One man was injured when the truck he was driving ran off a bridge on Interstate 94 and ended up on Douglas County Road 1 south of Evansville. 

    The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. 

    The man was flown by LifeLink III to the St. Cloud Hospital, according to scanner traffic. 

    Law enforcement officials were unsure how the man's vehicle landed on County Road 1, whether it flew or rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol was investigating the crash.

    The truck was pulling a trailer, which littered debris on County Road 1. 

    Interstate 94 is under construction in the area of the crash and only the westbound lanes are being used.

    Assisting the State Patrol at the scene included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Fire Department and First Responders. 

