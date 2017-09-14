Truck goes off I-94 bridge in Minnesota, crashes on road below

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The man was flown by LifeLink III to the St. Cloud Hospital, according to scanner traffic.

Law enforcement officials were unsure how the man's vehicle landed on County Road 1, whether it flew or rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol was investigating the crash.

The truck was pulling a trailer, which littered debris on County Road 1.

Interstate 94 is under construction in the area of the crash and only the westbound lanes are being used.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Fire Department and First Responders.