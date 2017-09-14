Search
    Wyoming man drives off I-94 bridge in Minnesota, crashes on road below

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 1:46 p.m.
    One man was flown by LifeLink III to St. Cloud after his truck left Interstate 94 and ended up upside down on the Douglas County Road 1. Celeste Edenloff / Forum News Service1 / 2
    Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Douglas County Road 1, south of Evansville. The truck was actually on Interstate 94, but ended up landing on County Road 1. The State Patrol is investigating the crash. Celeste Edenloff / Forum News Service2 / 2

    EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- A Wyoming man was is expected to survive a harrowing crash that occurred when the truck he was driving ran off  Interstate 94 and crashed onto Douglas County Road 1 south of Evansville on Thursday, Sept. 14. 

    A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2004 GMC Pickup Truck was hauling a trailer eastbound on I-94 when it left the roadway, struck a sign and a guard rail before going down a slope and rolling onto County Road 1, landing on its roof.

    The driver was identified as Thomas Resch, 66, of Cody, Wyoming. Resch, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by LifeLink III helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. 

    The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m.  

    I-94 is under construction in the area of the crash with traffic reduced to one lane each direction in what is normally the westbound lanes.

    Contents from the truck and trailer littered the crash area on County Road 1. 

    Assisting the State Patrol at the scene included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Fire Department and First Responders. 

      
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff, a reporter for the Echo Press, has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is happy to be back and once again sharing the stories of the people in this community. Besides being a reporter, Celeste is a certified fitness instructor and enjoys teaching bootcamp classes through Snap Fitness. She also enjoys running and has participated in more than 170 races with her husband, Al, covering the 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half-marathon (13.1 mile) distances.

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
