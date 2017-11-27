According to police, about 4:45 p.m., rescue workers and police were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on the 10th Street overpass of Interstate 229.

The lone occupant had been removed from the vehicle.

An Investigation revealed that the South Dakota Highway Patrol had attempted to stop the vehicle on I-229 for speeding.

However, the Patrol reported the vehicle accelerated and was passing other traffic on the right shoulder and failing to yield.

The teen girl then took the off-ramp at 10th Street at approximately 80 mph and attempted turning west, however she was unable to make the turn, losing control. She struck a concrete retaining wall/fence causing extensive damage to the vehicle as well as the concrete barrier. The force of the impact knocked numerous large pieces of concrete to fall into the interstate lanes below, but no other vehicles were hit, said police.

The teen girl was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The accident caused part of the interstate and 10th Street to be closed for a couple of hours.