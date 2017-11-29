Search
    West-central Minn. man injured in ATV, SUV crash dies from injuries

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:29 p.m.
    Law enforcement and first responders load Derek Biggar of Carlosi into an air ambulance after his ATV and an SUV collided. Beth Leipholtz / Forum News Service

    FORADA, Minn. -- The 36-year-old west-central Minnesota man involved in all-terrain vehicle Monday afternoon has died.

    According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, Derek Biggar of Carlos died Tuesday, Nov. 28, as a results of injuries sustained in the crash.

    Biggar was flown to St. Cloud Hospital after the crash at the intersection of a county road and another residentIal road about seven miles northwest of Forada, near Lake Mary.

    Biggar's ATV collided with an SUV, driven by Gregory Henderson, 71, of Forada, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

    Biggar was found lying in a ditch and was unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office, which is still investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

    Forada Fire and First Responders, North Ambulance personnel along with Douglas County deputies rendered first aid to Biggar until the LifeLink III helicopter arrived.

    According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Biggar was not wearing a helmet.

