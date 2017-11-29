Biggar was flown to St. Cloud Hospital after the crash at the intersection of a county road and another residentIal road about seven miles northwest of Forada, near Lake Mary.

Biggar's ATV collided with an SUV, driven by Gregory Henderson, 71, of Forada, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Biggar was found lying in a ditch and was unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office, which is still investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Forada Fire and First Responders, North Ambulance personnel along with Douglas County deputies rendered first aid to Biggar until the LifeLink III helicopter arrived.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Biggar was not wearing a helmet.