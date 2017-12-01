Search
    Teen dies after truck hits buggy in central Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:13 a.m.

    STAPLES, Minn. — The 17-year-old boy who was driving a horse and buggy that was hit by a semi-truck in northern Todd County has died, the Minnesota State Patrol reported Friday, Dec. 1.

    David Miller of Staples was driving the horse and buggy west on Highway 210 between Hewitt and Staples on Thursday. A semi-truck driven by Douglas Calkins, 60, of Deerwood, also was westbound and rear-ended the horse and buggy.

    The impact of the crash threw Miller onto the roadway. He was flown to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with life-threatening injuries and later died.

    The crash was reported at 7:19 a.m.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
