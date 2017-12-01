Teen dies after truck hits buggy in central Minnesota
STAPLES, Minn. — The 17-year-old boy who was driving a horse and buggy that was hit by a semi-truck in northern Todd County has died, the Minnesota State Patrol reported Friday, Dec. 1.
David Miller of Staples was driving the horse and buggy west on Highway 210 between Hewitt and Staples on Thursday. A semi-truck driven by Douglas Calkins, 60, of Deerwood, also was westbound and rear-ended the horse and buggy.
The impact of the crash threw Miller onto the roadway. He was flown to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The crash was reported at 7:19 a.m.