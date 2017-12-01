Teen dies after truck hits buggy in central Minnesota

David Miller of Staples was driving the horse and buggy west on Highway 210 between Hewitt and Staples on Thursday. A semi-truck driven by Douglas Calkins, 60, of Deerwood, also was westbound and rear-ended the horse and buggy.

The impact of the crash threw Miller onto the roadway. He was flown to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The crash was reported at 7:19 a.m.