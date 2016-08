Jackson County takes clean sweep in state 4-H swine show

Members of the Jackson County 4-H Intermediate Livestock Judging team that took first place at the Minnesota State Fair are Parker Benda (from left), Nathaniel Post, Isaac Ihnen and Jordann Schneekloth. (Submitted photo)

Members of the Jackson County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging team that took first place at the Minnesota State Fair are Joshua Albrecht (from left), Jon Handzus, Bailey Schneekloth and Ethan Varilek. (Submitted photo)

FALCON HEIGHTS -- It was a clean sweep for Jackson County youths exhibiting in the 4-H Swine Show Friday at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights.

For the first time in state fair’s 4-H history in honoring three separate swine categories, Jackson County is home to the grand champion market barrow, the grand champion breeding gilt and the grand champion market gilt.

Exhibiting the purple ribbon winning pigs were Madelyn Vancura (market barrow), Katherin Ihnen (breeding gilt) and Jadi Koep (market gilt).

Jackson County also saw its intermediate and senior 4-H Livestock Judging teams take top honors. There were 14 intermediate teams in the contest. Jackson Team 1 members included Isaac Ihnen (second individually), Jordann Schneekloth (fifth), Nathaniel Post (seventh) and Parker Benda. A second intermediate team from Jackson County took fourth place overall. Team members included Julia Dykstra (sixth individually), Will Freking, Sophia Lovell and Braden Yonker.

The first-place senior team from Jackson County 4-H included members Joshua Ulbricht (first individually), Jon Handzus (second), Bailey Schneekloth and Ethan Varilek. Jackson County Senior Team #2 was comprised of Austin Yonker (10th individually), Ali Eckert, Ben Freking, Carter Johnson and Logan More.

The 2016 Minnesota State Fair opened Thursday with the 4-H livestock encampment. Over the course of four days, exhibitors and their animals competed for ribbons and showmanship.

Southwest Minnesota was well represented with 4-H youths earning trips to compete at the state fair after exhibiting in their county fair.

Following is a list of results from the livestock encampment by county.

Cottonwood County

Beef: Hallie Will, registered Hereford junior yearling, blue. Brady Rasmussen, foundation Simmental junior yearling, blue. Cole Grant, commercial cow/calf, red. Ramsey Piotter, steer calf, blue. Sydney Pankonin, registered Hereford steer, blue. Spencer Wolter, registered Hereford steer, red. Emily Sell, market heifer, blue.

Dairy Goat: Ariel Simon, unrecorded grade senior doe kid, blue; showmanship, blue.

Meat Goat: Thomas Sell, champion mediumweight meat market goat, champion overall meat market goat, reserve champion senior market goat showmanship.

Poultry: Carlee Sell, market pen chickens, purple; intermediate showmanship winner. Owen Grant, market pen chickens, blue. Samuel Dammann, breeding pen geese, blue.

Rabbit: Damian King, Mini Rex senior doe, red.

Sheep: Matthew Wiebe, black face market lamb, champion market lamb intermediate division showperson, reserve champion heavyweight market lamb. Megan Wiebe, black face market lamb, champion market lamb senior division showperson, reserve champion middleweight market lamb. Mikaela Smith, champion white face market lamb. Dominik Smith, black face market lamb, purple. Melanie Adrian, black face market lamb, purple. Bryce Adrian, black face market lamb, purple. Hunter Dahna, white face market lamb, purple. Delaney Smith, black face ewe lamb, purple.

Swine: Jackson Roll, champion purebred breeding gilt, champion Yorkshire gilt, reserve grand champion breeding gilt. Dalton Piotter, registered Other breeds breeding gilt, blue. Tayler Franz, registered Spot market barrow, champion Spot barrow. Ryan Franz, crossbred market barrow, purple, champion market barrow senior division showperson. Brittany Erickson, crossbred market barrow, reserve champion middleweight barrow. Nautica Weis, crossbred market barrow, red. Cole Jackson, crossbred market barrow, blue. Tommy Lindstrom, crossbred market barrow, purple. Bianca Weis, registered market gilt all breeds, purple. Madison Dahna, registered market gilt all breeds, purple.

Jackson County

Beef: Riley Johnson, registered Shorthorn Plus junior yearling, champion Shorthorn Plus heifer. Braden Yonker, registered Maine Anjou junior yearling, red. Austin Yonker, commercial junior yearling, purple. Maggie Post, purebred registered Simmental junior yearling, blue. Marcus Hinkeldey, registered Red Angus cow-calf, blue. Grace Kilian, prospect steer calf, red. Ryan Kilian, prospect steer calf, blue. Cole Lusk, crossbreds and other breeds beef steer, champion division 1 crossbred steer. Gavin Mulder, crossbreds and other breeds beef steer, champion division 3 crossbred steer, reserve grand champion market beef. Ethan Varilek, registered Shorthorn Plus beef steer, purple. Ben Freking, registered Charolais beef steer, blue. Scott Christopher, crossbreds and other breeds beef steer, purple. Ali Eckert, crossbreds and other breeds beef steer, blue.

Dairy: Isaac Hedstrom, crossbred and other breeds calf, blue. Ryan Hinkeldey, grade Holstein 2-year-old, red.

Meat Goat: Zoe Pohlman, meat market goat wether, reserve champion heavyweight meat market goat. Emma Pohlman, meat market goat wether, blue. Tyler Raverty, junior meat breeding doe, blue. Carter Johnson, senior meat breeding doe, blue.

Poultry: Garrhet Kellner, breeding pen chickens, blue. Mason Wedebrand, breeding pen chickens, blue; intermediate showmanship winner. Michaela Kellner, Bantam breeding pen chickens, purple; advanced showmanship winner.

Rabbit: Wyatt Ignaszewski, Flemish Giant senior doe, blue. Ashley Wagner, Jersey Wooly senior buck, blue.

Sheep: Carson Schneekloth, black face market lamb, purple. Kailey Koep, black face market lamb, purple. Meta Tewes, black face market lamb, blue. Bailey Schneekloth, black face market lamb, purple. Ryan Christopher, black face market lamb, purple. Jordann Schneekloth, black face market lamb, purple. Trace Michelson, white face market lamb, purple. Parker Benda, champion registered Suffolk yearling ewe, Supreme Champion breeding ewe. Faith Kazemba, registered Southdown ewe lamb, blue. Stephanie Kazemba, black face ewe lamb, purple. Christian Kazemba, white and speckle face yearling ewe, blue.

Swine: Katherin Ihnen, champion crossbred gilt, grand champion breeding gilt, reserve champion breeding gilt advanced showperson. Zachary Bargfrede, registered Duroc market barrow, purple. Zachary Rasmussen, registered Hampshire market barrow, blue. Taylor Post, registered Yorkshire market barrow, reserve champion Yorkshire barrow. Madelyn Vancura, crossbred market barrow, champion lightweight barrow, grand champion market barrow. Dominic Bargfrede, crossbred market barrow, purple. Bryn Anderson, crossbred market barrow, purple. Tucker Elder, crossbred market barrow, blue. Kie Anderson, crossbred market barrow, blue. Dalton Dykstra, crossbred market barrow, purple, reserve champion market barrow senior division showperson. Sophia Lovell, crossbred market barrow, blue. Julia Dykstra, crossbred market barrow, blue. Joshua Ulbricht, crossbred market barrow, purple, champion market barrow advanced division showperson. Brandon Hinkeldey, crossbred market barrow, blue. Jazmin Voehl, crossbred market barrow, blue. Michaela Vancura, crossbred market barrow, purple. Rudy Voss, crossbred market barrow, purple, reserve champion heavyweight barrow. Isaac Ihnen, registered market gilt all breeds, purple, champion market gilt intermediate showperson. Jadi Koep, registered market gilt all breeds, purple, champion market gilt senior division showperson, grand champion market gilt. Nathaniel Post, registered market gilt all breeds, purple. Alyssa Post, registered market gilt all breeds, purple. William Freking, registered market gilt all breeds, purple.

Murray County

Beef: Thad Gunnink, commercial spring calf, blue. Kylie Samuelson, registered Shorthorn fall calf, blue. Sophie Larson, registered Shorthorn junior yearling, blue. Rachel Bruxvoort, purebred registered Simmental spring calf, blue. Camdyn Kluis, prospect heifer calf, reserve champion prospect heifer calf. Amber Breuker, prospect heifer calf, blue. Mckenna Samuelson, prospect heifer calf, blue. Nicholas Ankrum, prospect steer calf, purple. Lauren Verlinde, crossbreds and other breeds market steer, champion division 3 crossbred steer. Hayden Ankrum, registered Simmental beef steer, blue. Megan Surprenant, registered Shorthorn Plus, blue. Jarred Jans, market heifer, blue.

Dairy: Regan Davis, crossbred and other breeds calf, blue. Jake Post, grade Holstein 3-year-old cow, blue. Hannah Wichmann, grade Holstein winter calf, blue. Jett Davis, grade Holstein spring junior yearling, blue.

Dairy Goat: Cameron Boerboom, purebred or American Nubian milking yearling doe, blue; showmanship, blue.

Meat Goat: McKenna Schreier, meat market heavyweight wether, blue. Matthew Mouw, senior meat breeding doe registered or grade, blue.

Sheep: Hannah Herrig, intermediate lamb lead, blue; reserve champion registered Southdown ewe lamb. Vanessa Herrig, senior lamb lead, blue; registered Southdown ewe lamb, purple; champion breeding ewe senior division showperson. Kennedy Jackels, black face market lamb, blue. Danielle Hoekman, black face market lamb, blue. Kailey Wixon, black face market lamb, blue. Macy Posthuma, black face market lamb, blue. Emma Wehking, black face market lamb, red. Samantha Larson, black face market lamb, blue. Larissa Hoekman, black face market lamb, blue.

Swine: Hunnter Bloch, crossbred breeding gilt, purple; champion intermediate breeding gilt showperson. Trent Kramer, registered Yorkshire breeding gilt, purple. Mckenzie Evers, crossbred breeding gilt, purple. Taryn Evers, crossbred breeding gilt, purple. Rebecca Surprenant, registered Yorkshire market barrow, red. Justin Dierks, crossbred market barrow, red.

Nobles County

Beef: Emmett Bickett, commercial spring calf, purple. Landon Rogers, commercial spring calf, red. Kalvin Ross, commercial junior yearling, purple. Brynn Bullerman, registered Black Angus spring calf, purple. Mackenzie Wagner, registered Black Angus junior yearling, blue. Taylor Ponto, registered Shorthorn Plus junior yearling, red. Marshall Wagner, reserve champion Black Angus cow/calf pair. Cole Weidert, prospect heifer calf, purple. Madison Cummings, prospect heifer calf, purple. Kennedy Cummings, prospect heifer calf, blue. Shawna Rogers, prospect steer calf, red. Christopher Christians, prospect steer calf, blue. Christian Weidert, prospect steer calf, blue. Camryn Baumhoefner, market steer, purple. Chad Buntjer, purebred dairy steer, red. Paige Madison, purebred dairy steer, red.

Dairy: Carl Dykstra, Holstein grade fall calf, blue. Karen Dykstra, Holstein grade fall calf, red.

Meat Goat: Cody Gravenhof, middleweight meat market goat wether, blue. Madison Schaefer, middleweight meat market goat female, purple.

Rabbit: Kasey Solma, Mini Lop senior buck, blue. Hannah Henning, Netherland Dwarf senior doe, blue.

Sheep: Cody Frodermann, black face market lamb, blue. Christian Goedtke, black face market lamb, blue. Christine Frodermann, black face ewe lamb, blue. Corrine Frodermann, black face ewe lamb, blue.

Swine: Kaylee Lehrke, registered Yorkshire breeding gilt, purple. Eric Lehrke, crossbred breeding gilt, purple. Trace Solt, crossbred breeding gilt, blue. Cheyenna John, crossbred breeding gilt, blue. Kendrick Bickett, registered Yorkshire market barrow, blue. Devin Frodermann, crossbred market barrow, white. Leighton Gehl, crossbred market barrow, red. Kendra Frodermann, crossbred market barrow, white. Desmond Bixby, registered market gilt all breeds, blue. Khloe Gehl, registered market gilt all breeds, blue.

Pipestone County

Beef: Adam Bierstedt, registered Shorthorn Plus junior yearling, reserve champion Shorthorn Plus heifer. Dawson Johnson, registered Red Angus junior yearling, reserve champion Red Angus heifer. Shantel Raatz, purebred registered Simmental junior yearling, reserve champion Simmental heifer. Brooklyn Hiniker, registered Maine Anjou junior yearling, purple. Isaac Berg, registered Red Angus junior yearling, purple. Morgan Moeller, registered Red Angus junior yearling, blue. Jared Carlson, registered Black Angus junior yearling, blue. Wesly Johnson, registered Black Angus junior yearling, purple. Marli Taubert, registered Black Angus junior yearling, blue. Jordan Weinkauf, registered Black Angus junior yearling, blue. Logan McGunegill, registered Charolais junior yearling, blue. Tyler DeGroot, registered Shorthorn summer yearling, purple. Shayna DeGroot, registered Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus cow-calf, purple; champion Shorthorn cow-calf pair. Colton Raatz, commercial cow-calf, blue. Tucker DeGroot, prospect steer calf, blue. Kendra Folkerts, registered Hereford steer, blue. Tyenna Muller, registered Charolais steer, blue. Hunter St. Aubin, crossbreds and other breeds steer, blue. DJ Scotting, crossbreds and other breeds steer, blue.

Dairy: Ian Vander Wal, Holstein grade 3-year-old cow, champion grade Holstein cow. Nakia Evans, registered Holstein winter calf, blue. Gavin Viland, registered Holstein winter calf, blue. Registered Holstein summer junior yearling, red. Amy Jo Vander Wal, registered Holstein winter senior yearling, purple.

Meat Goat: Eric Pietz, lightweight meat market wether, blue. Katie Scotting, senior meat breeding doe registered or grade, blue. Devin Pietz, meat dry breeding yearling registered or grade, blue.

Rabbit: John Ulik, Rex senior buck, blue.

Sheep: Kennedy Houghton, black face market lamb, blue. Erin Lueck, registered Hampshire ewe lamb, purple. Cole Lueck, reserve champion registered Hampshire ewe lamb. Nate Bobendrier, champion registered Hampshire ewe lamb. Samuel Bobendrier, registered Hampshire ewe lamb, purple. Mitchell Bobendrier, registered Hampshire ewe lamb, purple. Brady Bobendrier, registered Hampshire yearling ewe, purple.

Swine: Hannah Berg, reserve champion Duroc barrow. Jenna Kerkaert, crossbred market barrow, purple. Joshua Homann, crossbred market barrow, blue. Aubrey Kerkaert, crossbred market barrow, blue. Reid Homann, registered market gilt all breeds, blue. Brett Stueven, registered market gilt all breeds, blue. Wyatt Stueven, registered market gilt all breeds, blue.

Rock County

Beef: Thomas Norman, registered Chianina junior yearling, champion Chianina heifer. Justin Mente, registered Maine Anjou summer yearling, purple. Dylan Mente, commercial junior yearling, blue. Ryleigh Beers, registered Shorthorn Plus junior yearling, blue. Hannah Kruse, foundation Simmental fall calf, blue. Trevor Mente, purebred and foundation registered Simmental cow calf, blue. Michael Kinsinger, prospect heifer calf, blue. Drew Fick, prospect steer calf, red. Whitney Elbers, crossbreds and other breeds market steer, reserve champion division 1 crossbred steer. Tory Knobloch, reserve champion slick-shorn market steer. Jared Leuthold, market heifer, blue. Payton Fick, market heifer, purple. Sean Elbers, market steer, red. Dalton Pipkes, market steer, blue. Dawson Leenderts, market steer, blue.

Dairy: Andrew Raak, Guernsey registered and grade junior yearling, purple; champion total merit Guernsey heifer. Jacob Raak, Ayrshire registered and grade 3-year-old cow, blue; champion Ayrshire production. Joshua Raak, Milking Shorthorn calf, red.

Meat Goat: Cassie Flanagan, senior meat breeding doe registered or grade, blue. Moriah Flanagan, senior meat breeding doe registered or grade, blue. Breanna Richters, senior meat breeding doe registered or grade, blue.

Poultry: Grace Sandbulte, market chickens, blue.

Rabbit: Brooke Feit, Netherland Dwarf junior buck, blue. Hunter Sandbulte, other small breed purebreds senior buck, red. Michaella Sandbulte, other small breed purebreds senior doe, red.

Sheep: Riley Baker, champion speckled face market lamb. Christian Kruse, black face market lamb, blue. Trey Baustian, black face market lamb, champion lightweight market lamb, reserve grand champion market lamb. Payton Bork, black face market lamb, red. Mira Uithoven, white face market lamb, red. Adayla Rouzer, white face market lamb, blue. Hunter Baker, white and speckle face ewe lamb, purple.

Swine: Tacey Baustian, registered Spot breeding gilt, reserve champion. Aleck Schoeneman, crossbred market barrow, blue. William Stegenga, crossbred market barrow, blue. Trista Baustian, crossbred market barrow, red. Tyler Fick, registered market gilt all breeds, blue. Micah Stensland-Bos, registered market gilt all breeds, blue. Tanner Baustian, registered market gilt all breeds, purple.