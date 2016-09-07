Nobles County FSA hosts workshop Tuesday

WORTHINGTON – The U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farms Service Agency (FSA) invites producers and other interested stake holders to a short workshop at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Community Room at 1567 McMillan St., Worthington.

The workshop will discuss voter eligibility for County Committee members, how elections are held, and how votes are tabulated.

Ron McCarvel of the Nobles County FSA said stakeholders unable to attend should stop by the local FSA office to pick up materials and ask questions.