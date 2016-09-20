Lightning strike causes outages for USDA Service Center

WORTHINGTON -- Ron McCarvel, director of the Nobles County Farm Service Agency, reported Monday that the Nobles County USDA Service Center was struck by lightning Sept. 15.

Upon inspection, McCarvel said there appears to be little physical damage to the building. However, he said the lightning has caused a complete outage of all USDA agency communications including fax, telephone, internet and e-mail.

Assessments at this time have not provided a proposed time of restoration of communications. Customers wishing to conduct necessary business today will need to do it in person at the office. FSA customers, including warehouseman/elevators needing payoffs for commodity loans and producers requesting marketing authorization, should contact the Murray County Office at (507) 836-8567 ext. 2 and ask for Dan Bartosh. Producers needing immediate assistance may stop at the Worthington office in person.

NRCS customers may contact either the Jackson County NRCS Office at (507) 662-5203 and ask for Karen Boysen, or the Murray County NRCS office and ask for Stephanie McLain at (507) 836-8567.

Rural Development customers may stop in person or contact the Marshall Rural Development office at (507) 537-1401.