Franken staff member to visit Adrian today

ADRIAN -- Staff from U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s office and officials from USDA Rural Development will be at Adrian Care Center in Adrian today as part Franken’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Tour.

Local farmers and businesses are invited to discuss the impact of federal energy investments that have helped them lower their energy costs and expand their use of renewable energy.

Franken, a member of the Senate Energy Committee, was a proponent of REAP during debate over the 2014 Farm Bill, when he helped write the law’s energy section. The program is designed to help producers and rural businesses cut energy costs and invest in projects that increase energy efficiency and expand use of renewable energy in Minnesota and across the country. In 2014 and 2015 alone, Minnesota farmers and rural businesses took advantage of more than $2.1 million in REAP grants and loan guarantees from USDA for renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects. In all, the five-year Farm Bill includes $100 million to bolster projects across the nation.

Following the meeting, there will be a short tour of the Adrian Care Center’s energy-efficiency project that was bolstered by REAP.

“For many years, I’ve pressed for national energy policies that not only benefit producers and rural businesses in Minnesota, but also help secure the nation’s energy future,” Franken said in a press release. “REAP has benefitted hundreds of rural Minnesotans who have saved money by investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. This meeting will allow me to hear from people who have made these investments, and understand if there are changes we need to make to the program as we begin debate over the next Farm Bill.”