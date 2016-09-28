MPCA offers advice on manure management

ST. PAUL -- Heavy rains over the last two months are challenging the capacity of manure storage basins. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is asking farmers to communicate proactively with the State Duty Officer to report if their basin is full or near full.

County Feedlot Officers also want to hear from producers who may have storage room to spare, as it may be needed in emergency situations. The CFOs can also provide advice on best management practices for farmers to minimize impacts.

For more information about what to do and who to contact, visit pca.state.mn.us/managing-manure-during-flood-conditions.