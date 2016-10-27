Nobles SWCD begins connecting with landowners on buffers

Nearly 1,700 letters were mailed out by the Nobles County Soil and Water Conservation District — one for each parcel affected — as the local office begins the process of ensuring landowners comply with the 2015 law aimed at cleaning up the state’s growing list of impaired waters.

The controversial state law requires landowners establish a 50-foot average width buffer (30-foot minimum width on a parcel basis) along public waters and a 16.5-foot minimum width buffer on public ditches.

Buffers must be seeded into perennial grasses along public waters, such as lakes, rivers and streams, by Nov. 1, 2017, while land along public ditches must be seeded into buffers by Nov. 1, 2018.

Through compliance with the buffer law, the goal is to protect Minnesota’s waters from excess phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment.

On Thursday morning, SWCD District Technician Austin DeWitte’s phone was frequently ringing as landowners received their letters and called with questions or to report compliance with the law.

“I’m trying to keep track of what people’s plans are, if they are waiting until next fall (to seed buffers),” DeWitte said.

He’s also taking note of landowners who may already be in compliance. If a parcel is enrolled in a riparian Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Reinvest In Minnesota (RIM) or Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) easement, the landowner is exempt from the buffer law.

“If you received a letter, you will be affected by the buffer law,” Nobles SWCD Manager John Shea said. “We have no idea what your land looks like. Call us if you have questions.”

Shea said some landowners have hurried up and enrolled qualifying acres along water courses in the CRP program, but the county has a limited number of acres available for enrollment in the conservation program. Other landowners are waiting for information about potential alternative practices.

Still, Shea said a majority of individuals plan to wait until the last possible moment to get their land seeded for buffers.

It isn’t just owners of farmland that must abide by the new buffer law. DeWitte said letters were also mailed to city dwellers who live along the ditch systems that flow through Worthington.

“They just need to be aware that they need perennial vegetation within the 16.5 feet (from the top of the ditch berm),” DeWitte said, adding that the main concern would be someone who has a garden with row crops planted within those 16.5 feet. Property owners who have those areas seeded in grass are in compliance with the buffer law, and trees are also acceptable within those 16.5 feet.

‘Right thing to do’

Though opinions on the buffer law are mixed, and some landowners continue to voice opposition to the requirements, Shea said he looks at the legislation kind of like he looks at the state’s seatbelt law.

“(Wearing a seatbelt) is something that I have to do in my vehicle that doesn’t affect my driving,” Shea said. “This (buffer law) is something they have to do on their land that is affecting the water coming off of it.”

Shea said the landowners that have signed up for CRP to comply with the buffer laws have been satisfied.

“They realize it’s the right thing to do, but they still think it’s a land grab from the government,” he said. “There are others that don’t have an issue with it — they have it in CRP, or they can make revenue on hay or pasture.”

Those opposed to it are fighting the law above the local level, realizing that SWCDs didn’t write the law — they were simply put in charge of getting landowners to comply.

While Shea and DeWitte will be responsible for checking compliance once the buffer laws take effect, it is unknown which agency will actually pursue enforcement of the law.

“Technically, the watersheds can have enforcement authority if they want,” Shea said, adding that the easiest solution would be for counties to enforce the law because the fines could be assessed on property taxes.

“They have not determined fines yet, but there is a fine process that is going to be significant enough to make it easier to put in the buffer than it is to fight,” Shea said. “There will be a financial burden if you don’t do it.”