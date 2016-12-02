Which soil is healthy? It seems to be a no-brainer. One has visible organic matter and is filled with pores. The other looks more like a lump of coal than a clump of soil from a Nobles County farm field.

McLain has more than one tote filled with soil samples inside her office. She uses them at workshops to teach people about soil health, and she keeps them handy in her office to explain, one-on-one, to farmers the reasons why they should consider reduced tillage, cover crops and alternative practices to increase organic matter in their farm fields.

The message is one that perhaps should be spread every day, and now comes in advance of World Soil Day, celebrated each year on Dec. 5. World Soil Day is a day to raise awareness of the critical importance of soils.

Said McLain, “Soil lives and breathes like humans do. Soil has biologic components to it, just like humans do. There’s a human element to soil.”

Drawing a pie chart on a lined yellow notepad, McLain explains that 45 percent of soil consists of minerals — sand, silt, clay and others — and about 5 percent is organic matter, plant roots in various stages of decomposition.

“In healthy soil, 50 percent of the soil is pore space,” she said. “You either have air or water in those pore spaces. As we till our fields, we reduce the pore space. We’re not (holding) the air and the water. It literally is running off the field and taking the minerals with it.”

After weeks of mild weather following harvest, many farmers did heavy tillage this fall to counteract soil compaction done last spring when some had to “mud in” a portion of their crops.

McLain has noticed “really big chunks” of soil tilled up and now exposed to the winter elements — the wind, the snow and eventually the runoff.

“The idea that people think they need to do tillage to reduce compaction is somewhat counterintuitive to how compaction works,” she said. “People like that idea of breaking (soil) up, but in the long term, you’re slowly degrading your soils.”

Minnesota’s soils have long been known for having high levels of organic matter in the soil.

“All of our soils were formed under prairies and we have a nice, really thick topsoil,” McLain said. “The fibrous roots from the grasses is what made our topsoil so rich. Other parts of the country don’t have those types of soils.”

At one time, southwest Minnesota’s soils had 18 percent organic matter. Over time, that percentage has been reduced to the 3 percent to 6 percent range present today.

McLain said building organic matter back up in the soil isn’t going to happen overnight. It was lost over a period of 150 years, and will take a long time — and the willingness of farmers — to improve the health of their soil.

“I think it’s really hard for people, who have grown up with a certain way of farming that has always worked, to be told that it isn’t working anymore when that’s not necessarily what people are seeing,” she said.

Whether farmers practice reduced tillage or conventional tillage, plant cover crops or fully expose the soil over winter, crop yields this fall were some of the best farmers have seen in their lifetime. Until there is a more dramatic shift in yields by growing cover crops and implementing ways to increase organic matter in the soil, farmers may not be as willing to change their habits.

So, McLain approaches soil health from a different perspective — economics.

“Look at your tillage practices,” she said. “Are all of them actually needed?”

Soybean stubble, for instance, decomposes rapidly. If the farmer left those fields undisturbed over winter, there would be a lot less snirt (soil and dirt) lining rural road ditches.

“If you can do one less tillage pass — one less time you go across the field — that would reduce compaction and keep your soil structure a bit longer,” McLain said. “I do think we have to try to re-educate ourselves to ask critical questions: Is it needed? Not needed?”

McLain has served as NRCS District Conservationist in Nobles County for the past eight years, but she said it’s been in the last three years that she’s seen more farmers adopting management practices that improve soil health and add organic matter. Planting cover crops is getting the most buzz.

“That seems to be the biggest one people are willing to try,” she said. And, they’re finding success.

McLain hears those success stories from row crop farmers who report fields once prone to washouts now infiltrating rainwater; and from livestock farmers using cover crops to supplement feedstuffs.

“We’ve had some of our livestock farmers, because they have cereal rye, they’ve started to diversify their crop rotation even more,” McLain said. “Some farmers are calving on cereal rye in the spring — it’s dry, it’s not dirt. They’re having more success with the calves because they’re not dropping in the mud.”

Cover crops are now commonly used by livestock producers who chop corn for silage because they can seed a cover crop and still have a growing season long enough for that crop to take root.

This fall provided good weather and ample moisture for cover crops to mature, providing increased protection above ground while developing root structure below ground and adding to the soil’s organic matter.

Aside from cover crops and reduced tillage, McLain said farmers can also improve soil health through development of grassed waterways and water control basins in site-specific locations.

“I’m a big advocate of wind breaks,” she added. “Wind erosion is a huge factor for soil loss around here. As that soil is leaving, it’s carrying phosphorus and all kinds of nutrients with it.”

McLain said planting trees in key locations, such as on the north sides of farm fields, will help to reduce wind erosion and keep nutrients on the fields where they are needed.

McLain and staff at the NRCS and SWCD offices are available to provide landowners with more information about soil health and conservation programs that, in some cases, will help cover some of the costs for implementation.