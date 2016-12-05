Area woman helps pen memoir on family farm

It was Thomasy, a journalist and former writer for the Toledo (Ohio) Blade, who began penning her parents’ stories while bringing her own children to her family’s southeast Minnesota farm during the summers.

“Dad’s such a storyteller, so she started jotting down notes,” shared Gengler, of rural Slayton. Thomasy had compiled multiple pages of notes and stories by the time Gengler retired in 2012 from a 38-year career with the University of Minnesota Extension Service in Nobles, Murray and Cottonwood counties.

With more time on her hands, Gengler asked to see her sister’s latest version of the memoirs and, upon making suggestions about additional stories to include, was told it was her turn to do some writing.

In the months that followed, a memoir of a Minnesota farm family took shape. Thomasy and Gengler did the writing, with input from sister Nadine Hondl and Gengler’s daughter, Kim, who holds degrees in English and journalism.

The culmination of their efforts is “Under Minnesota Skies,” published in the summer of 2015 and the subject of a Lunchbox Series program at noon Thursday at the Murray County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. The series is sponsored by the Murray County Historical Society, and Gengler will share stories from the book, as well as the process of note-taking to storytelling to publishing. People are invited to bring their lunch and enjoy the program. Coffee and tea will be provided.

“Under Minnesota Skies” was written over a period of two years, with Gengler and Thomasy sending many emails back and forth about the content. Once they had the content compiled, they shared the draft with Gengler’s daughter.

“She encouraged us to write more detail into it,” Gengler said, adding that it fueled her to research things like the family sewing machine and statistics from the University of Minnesota’s Extension Farm Management program.

When the rewrite was done, Gengler and Thomasy realized what they had was a book that would likely be of interest to more than just their own family.

“We thought other people might enjoy this — spark an interest in something they had done and however they grew up,” Gengler said.

The book was published through a program offered by the Sacramento (Calif.) public library, with the printing completed just prior to the 95th birthday of the sisters’ mother, Dorothy Hondl.

“Our mother knew we were writing this,” Gengler said, adding that her mother read through drafts, corrected some of the stories and expanded on others. Dorothy still lives on the family farm.

“The main parts (in the book) are my dad’s and mom’s stories on the farm in the 1920s,” Gengler said. She and her two sisters also include their perspectives on growing up on the farm in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

“What is interesting, I think, is we learned about each other,” Gengler shared. “With my family development background, it’s said that the first child is born into a different family than the next child. My sisters are seven and nine years older.”

As a result, each offered a different perspective about farm life.

Their mother is “very proud” of the finished book, and Gengler’s father, though he died in 2002, is remembered through the many stories he told that led to the book’s writing.

One of the stories shared in the book is about German prisoners of war who worked on the Hondl farm during World War II. The prisoners were based at a POW camp in Owatonna. Gengler said she and her sister also wrote about the progression of farming.

“Dad kept horses longer than most people did, but he was also progressive,” she said. “He had one of the first self-propelled combines in Steele County in 1951.”

The sisters also shared their stories of farm life — the ordinary things like meal time and saving Green Stamps and working on the farm.

It’s those kinds of stories that are universal in nature and will hopefully appeal to a broad audience.

“Under Minnesota Skies” is available for purchase at The Hut Gift Shoppe and the Left Bank Cafe in Slayton, as well as at amazon.com. Gengler will also have copies available for purchase during her presentation Thursday.

The Lunchbox Series presentation is Gengler’s eighth time speaking about the book.

“This has led to so many interesting opportunities meeting people and learning things,” she said. “My sisters and I have met some very interesting people.”

Today, Gengler continues her quest to learn about her family’s history — their story — and document the memories.