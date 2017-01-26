MPCA completes 43 enforcement cases; 1 locally

Among the cases completed in the fourth quarter was one against R&R Their Feedlot, Inc., Rushmore, for feedlot violations. The feedlot was fined $10,000.

Environmental enforcement investigations often take several months, and in highly complex cases more than a year. Although, in rare instances, they can involve courts, they are most often negotiated settlements where the goal is compliance with environmental rules. Fines issued are targeted to match the environmental harm, economic advantage gained or environmental corrective actions.

In addition to the recently-completed cases, the MPCA also has 52 ongoing enforcement investigations, 17 of which were opened as new cases during the fourth quarter of 2016. Not all investigations lead to fines or other official action.