Farmers were told they would need to seed 50-foot grassed buffers along streams meandering through their farm fields and 16.5-foot buffers along all public drainage systems. What would they get in return? Improved water quality for all is the goal, but any financial incentive for landowners giving up acres doesn’t yet, and may never, exist.

The buffer law takes effect this fall, with buffers on public waters required to be seeded by Nov. 1. Buffers along public drainage systems must be in place by Nov. 1, 2018.

The looming law has counties across the state facing a decision to either enforce the state’s new buffer law at their cost (as of yet, the state hasn’t offered to pay for enforcement), or let the governing watershed district — or the state’s Board of Water and Soil Resources — do it for them.

During a Tuesday morning work session with local Soil and Water Conservation District staff and watershed district representatives, Nobles County commissioners appeared to agree on keeping enforcement local.

Commissioner Justin Ahlers, who missed the buffer enforcement discussion, later said he would prefer the county handle enforcement, but then not enforce the law. He received agreement from Commissioner Matt Widboom who, earlier in the meeting, expressed his concern regarding lack of reimbursement for acres lost to the required buffers.

The buffer discussion led the first hour of the three-and-a-half-hour work session, during which SWCD Manager John Shea explained the progress his agency has made in connecting with landowners. The Nobles SWCD will handle the technical side of the buffer legislation — checking for compliance and reporting those landowners who aren’t abiding by the law. Local office staff have already been out in farm fields and working with landowners on locations where buffers are needed.

As of the end of 2016, SWCD Technician Austin DeWitte said 783 parcels (43 percent) in Nobles County were in compliance with the buffer law. He has heard from landowners regarding another 253 parcels (15 percent) in the county, leaving approximately 42 percent of landowners who haven’t responded to letters the SWCD mailed out informing them of the law.

“We’re still getting people in daily,” DeWitte said.

In some situations, landowners can enroll the land required to be seeded to buffers in the Conservation Reserve Program, which pays an average of $220 to $260 per acre per year for the life of the 15-year contract. Enrolling acres in the federal program, however, would prevent haying or grazing on the buffers — something the state law allows.

Shea said whether the county or its watershed districts opt to handle enforcement, the local SWCD would still provide the technical support for the law. He said he would prefer the county take on enforcement.

“I think we can use a little more common sense if we keep it local,” Shea said, adding that if he has to work with the state, it will be more likely to view the law in black and white — requiring 50-foot buffers without exception.

“If you guys do decide to do enforcement, there will need to be constant communication back and forth,” he added. “The advantage to going with BWSR is it’s less meetings for the county.”

In response to Ahlers’ comment about not enforcing the law, Shea said Tuesday afternoon that if the county didn’t enforce the rules, the state could come in and take care of it instead.

“If the county accepts an ordinance, it’s their job to enforce it,” Shea said. “Why is there a law if you’re not going to enforce it?”

Shea said the state hasn’t yet set fines for non-compliance of the buffer law, although he noted one farm organization is saying the fine would be $500.

“(The state is) hoping to get compliance before making all of these rules for enforcement,” he said. “We’d rather have cooperation before the gavel comes down.”

There was some discussion Tuesday about consistency in enforcement between the counties, and how fines would be collected if landowners didn’t comply with the law.

Nobles County Environmental Services Director Wayne Smith said when the county had the authority to issue fines for solid waste, staff had to document the cases and the landowners were ultimately assessed through property taxes.

Widboom said he struggled with the county taking on enforcement of the buffer law, noting there are too many flaws in the system right now.

Jan Voit, Heron Lake Watershed District Administrator, said if the county doesn’t want to take on enforcement of the buffer law, the watershed district could choose to do enforcement on properties within its district. She said she wasn’t advocating for that, but it is an option.

Since Tuesday’s meeting was for discussion purposes only, Nobles County commissioners will have the buffer issue on an upcoming agenda to act on the enforcement issue.