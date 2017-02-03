Local teen wins five bred heifers through bank giveaway

Madison Schaefer of rural Worthington is one of those select few. She was recently chosen as one of three recipients in the 2017 Rolling Hills Heifer Program. The other two winners include Jared Henderson of Panora, Iowa, and Cade Connell of Wheatland, Wyoming.

Since 2001, Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, with a branch in Worthington, has awarded 265 bred heifers to 53 youths in its service territory. Schaefer is the third 4-H member in Nobles County to be chosen a winner.

The 13-year-old daughter of Kevin and Linda Schaefer received her five bred heifers in January from a farm in Atlantic, Iowa. They are due to calve in the next 30 days.

While she’s no stranger to being around cattle — Schaefer has exhibited beef in the Nobles County Fair for the past five years as a member of the Elk Tip Toppers 4-H Club — her dad said she will be hands-on with the animals as soon as calving begins.

The purebred Angus heifers were bred to a purebred Angus bull, and while the cattle aren’t show stock, per se, Schaefer hopes their future generations will be. She and her younger sister, Regan, both would like to show some of the animals at the county fair.

In fact, it was during last year’s county fair that Schaefer learned about the Rolling Hills Heifer Project. Through some coaxing from her parents, she decided to apply. In addition to answering several questions and writing an essay about her academics, athletics and 4-H involvement, Schaefer sought out three individuals to write letters of recommendation. Her dad also had to write an essay explaining the facilities they have for the cattle. Since the family doesn’t have a facility for raising cattle, the livestock are kept at another farm near Worthington.

The heifer program allows the youths to raise the five female cattle and their offspring for the next five years. At the end of five years, the recipient must either give five bred heifers back to the program or cash equal to the value of five bred heifers.

Since the goal is to build up a beef breeding herd, Kevin said the hope is for calf crops of “five heifers, five heifers, five heifers” during the next five years.

If the odds don’t work exactly in the Schaefers’ favor, plans are to raise the feeder steers to market weight.

The stock will join the small herd of beef cows the Schaefers already have.

Schaefer said she’s already learned a lot about beef production during her five years showing feeder calves at the county fair. She hopes one day to earn a trip to the Minnesota State Fair with one of her beef animals.

As a winner in the Rolling Hills Heifer Program, Schaefer will now have the added responsibility of keeping records on everything related to her five heifers and their offspring. She will track feed intake, expenses and income and must complete annual reports for Rolling Hills Bank & Trust on the project.

Kevin said his daughter will also have a lot more work in caring for the animals — not just in seeing to their daily needs, but also helping bale hay and clean pens.

“It’s a good learning experience,” Schaefer said, adding, “I was really shocked when they called me.”

She offered her thanks to Rolling Hills Bank for being chosen for the program, and is looking forward to the birth of the calves in late February to mid-March.

If something happens with any of the cows-to-be or their calves during the first year of the program, Rolling Hills will replace the animal at no cost.