Chapman farm begins with a swap in Heron Lake saloon

George Chapman, his wife, Lucy, and their children lived in east central Iowa in 1880, but George was determined to stake a land claim of his own. His only option to settle unclaimed land, he figured, was in the Dakotas, so he set out across the plains with his horse and wagon.

On the second day of his journey, George’s wagon got stuck in a mudhole outside Heron Lake. He ended up in the local saloon, where he met a man with a land claim near Westbrook who had no plans to settle there.

In exchange for his horse and wagon, George received the claim on a quarter section in Des Moines River Township. That next spring, he moved his family to southwest Minnesota. To earn the deed free and clear, George had to show improvements on the land in each of the next seven years. Those improvements could include planting trees, building fence, adding buildings and plowing up the prairie.

“That’s how so many trees ended up in the area — there were so many tree claims,” shared Marcella Chapman, who with her husband, Robert “Buster” Chapman, are the current owners of the Chapman farm. Buster is George’s grandson.

George and Lucy had four children before moving to Minnesota, adding another six to the family once they settled in Murray County. They lived in a one-room cabin that today is the dining room of the family home. Pictures from a house residing project show the progression of the home, from its original room to the added bedroom and loft.

“The last kid came in 1890 and then they added a room with the upstairs,” Buster said.

In addition to raising children, the Chapmans raised livestock and crops on the original quarter section and 80 acres they rented, and later purchased, from the railroad.

But George Chapman had a dream to own and operate a feed mill in nearby Westbrook. In February 1903, he loaded three railcars with sheep and travelled with a neighbor to Chicago, Ill., to sell them at auction. The goal was to earn enough money to kickstart construction on the feed mill on half a city block in Westbrook he’d already purchased.

The dream, however, died with George, who suffered a massive heart attack while at a cafe in Chicago on Feb. 17, 1903. He was just 54.

His death left Lucy and the couple’s two youngest sons — Harry, 13, and Carl, 15 — to tend to the land and the remaining livestock.

“The land in Westbrook was liquidated and (Lucy) and the two sons kept the home quarter,” said Buster. An additional quarter, along with the 80 acres from the railroad, were also kept. Lucy remained on the farm with Harry and Carl until her death in 1911.

The brothers farmed in partnership and each eventually married — to a pair of sisters who had moved to the area to teach. Harry remained on the home farm with his wife, Myrtle, and Carl lived on the other quarter with his wife, Louise.

The Great Depression brought its wrath to the Chapman farm, with Carl losing both his quarter and the 80-acre parcel. The original Chapman land, however, was safe, and Harry eventually bought back the 80-acre parcel from the bank.

“They gave really good deals because Roosevelt passed a law that the bank could only have land for so long and they had to get rid of it,” Buster shared.

Harry and Myrtle raised three children on the farm — Carol, Marilyn and Robert “Buster.” As the baby of the family —and the only son — Buster earned his nickname as a toddler.

“I was raised during World War II,” he said. “There was no such thing as a bicycle. We had to ride the stupid old work horses.”

With rations on various goods during the war, the Chapmans traded their coffee rations for sugar rations with the neighbors.

“I got all the sugar I wanted,” Buster said, noting no one in his family drank coffee.

The Chapman farm in those days had a menagerie of animals, from milk cows and sows to egg-laying chickens. The fields were planted to oats, flax and some barley, as well as corn and, in later years, soybeans.

They mowed down their first crop of soybeans, pushed them into a pile and fed them through the threshing machine, shared Buster. “It was a mess.”

“The first time I was really involved (with harvest) was when they hired a guy with a self-propelled combine — a Minneapolis Moline — and ran (the beans) through the combine,” he said. “Things changed so rapidly in that time.”

Harry remained the owner of the Chapman farm until his death in 1965. By then, Buster and Marcella — married in 1961 — lived on a quarter-section near Avoca they were purchasing on contract for deed from Buster’s mother. Buster continued to help his mother with the farm until 1969, when Myrtle moved into Westbrook. That same year, Buster and Marcella became the third generation of Chapmans to own the family farm.

“We were fair-sized in dairy when we moved here,” Buster said. “We were milking over 50.”

The cows were trucked from the Avoca farm to the Westbrook farm after a new parlor was constructed in the summer of 1969. There, they raised and milked Holstein cows until their retirement from dairying in 1993.

At one time, Buster farmed 560 acres. He now has 400 acres.

Through the years, the Chapman family has had numerous ups and downs on the farm, but through it all the home farm has stayed in the Chapman family.

“I’m farming the exact same dirt that I started with,” Buster said. “They let me pick rock yet; I run the tillage (equipment).”

Buster and Marcella raised four children on the farm, and all are involved in agriculture in some way. Craig farms a quarter and works for the Brookings (S.D.) County Highway Department; Linda farms with her husband and parents and teaches farm business management for Minnesota West Community and Technical College; Sue is a field veterinarian for the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, and John is an electrician and helps with a dairy operation near St. George.

The advent of technology has allowed Buster, at nearly 82, to continue doing what he loves — farming the land.

“He grew up with horses and now … he’s sitting in a tractor that’s got GPS,” Sue said.

“The cell phone has made things awesome that (he) can call and ask for help,” added Linda.

As fourth-generation Chapmans to call this land home, Linda said the farm is starting to transition, with now the fifth generation involved in rock picking and other chores.

“We’d hope (the land) stays in the family and somebody keeps farming,” said Sue of the farm’s future.