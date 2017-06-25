Doherty family calls Magnolia site home for 107 years

“He was just that kind of guy,” said Paul Doherty, a great-great-nephew of Welsh and grandson of Elizabeth. Paul and his wife, Pat, now own the acreage and a 60-acre tract that make up a portion of the Doherty century farm southwest of Magnolia.

The Doherty land is comprised of 320 acres in Section 34, Magnolia Township. While Paul and Pat own 60 acres, the remainder of the half-section is owned by other members of the Doherty family, including Paul’s mother and siblings. Because rules for century farm status require the property be a minimum of 50 acres, Paul and Pat’s land is the only piece that can be formally recognized.

The farm’s abstract shows Welsh purchased land in Magnolia Township in 1910. While most of the lands he owned produced crops or livestock, the property Welsh owned in Kansas produced oil.

“Unfortunately it’s all gone — it’s all been sold except for this,” Paul said. “As far as I know, I’m the only direct relative of his that’s still farming land that he bought.”

Welsh retained ownership of the land in Magnolia Township for 38 years before it was gifted to Elizabeth in 1948.

“She was quite the lady — a tough lady,” shared Paul.

Widowed with four children between the ages of 5 and 12, Elizabeth and the children moved to the rural Magnolia farm shortly after she inherited the land. The site already boasted a house and barn.

Elizabeth hired men to help with the farm and field work in those early years while her children were still quite young. It was youngest son, William — Paul’s father — who eventually took over the farming operation, though Elizabeth maintained ownership of the farm until 1966.

“My dad left for the Navy and when he came back he started milking cows,” shared Paul. “That didn’t last long; he didn’t like it.”

In place of milk cows, William and his wife, Veronica, raised stock cows, fed fat cattle and farmed the land, growing corn, soybeans, oats and alfalfa. They also raised hogs for a time — and five children.

In 1966, the Doherty land was divided among Elizabeth’s four children. William eventually bought one of his sister’s shares in the farm, and in 2000, Paul purchased 60 acres from another of his dad’s sisters, Helen Lynch.

William and Veronica moved off the farm in 1991, at which time Paul and Pat moved in. Married in 1988, the couple had already constructed a large chicken barn on the north side of the acreage.

“We got married in April and we got our first chicks on May 1,” Paul shared.

A second barn was added in 1991, with chickens marketed to Campbell Soup Co. in Worthington.

Tragedy struck in 1996, though, when one of the barns burned to the ground just as it was being readied for baby chicks.

“I was warming it up — it has to be 90 degrees in there — and something went wrong,” Paul recalled. Pat, working in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the time, arrived back at the farm in time to see the black smoke billowing out.

The couple was advised by an official with Campbell’s Soup not to rebuild a chicken barn, so they used the insurance money to build two hog confinement barns west of their acreage. They continue to custom feed hogs.

Chicken production stopped on the Doherty farm within a couple of years after Campbell’s closed. A decade ago, they converted the chicken barn into a calf barn and now background Holstein steers. The cattle come in at 250 pounds and leave at 500 pounds, Paul said.

“We like the custom feeding option,” he shared. “That’s why we did the chickens and the hogs and the cattle. You don’t have the cash outlay of ownership.”

While the Dohertys added confinement barns to their acreage, some things haven’t changed. The oldest building on the site is the barn, built in the 1930s to replace the original barn destroyed by fire.

“The bottom half of the barn is block because lumber was hard to come by because of the war,” Paul said.

The large farmhouse that stood on the site when it was purchased in 1910 was moved south of Steen in the late 1970s, where it still stands today. In place of the original home, Paul’s parents built a new brick home on the acreage in 1976.

The home is where Paul and Pat raised their daughters, Sara and Erin. Sara is married, lives in Brandon, S.D., and works for MinnWest Bank in Luverne, while Erin is a researcher in Avera’s human genetics division, concentrating on research of twins.

Both know well the family’s farming roots, and the hope is they will carry on the family’s ownership of the farm well into the future.

“Of all the land John Welsh owned, so little of it is still owned by family,” shared Paul, who wants to see the land stay in the Doherty family. “It’s hard to maintain century farm status as it gets passed on through the generations and more and more people become owners of it.”

“As the generations go on, there’s more distance to the farmland — there’s not attachment,” added Pat.

As of today, Paul and his siblings intend to maintain ownership of their half section of Doherty land, and he will continue to grow crops on the soil that’s been providing crops and income for his family for more than 100 years.