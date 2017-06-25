Heidebrinks: ‘Farming was a good life for us’

Brown and Stena Heidebrink married in that Rushmore church March 16, 1911, and farmed in the area until they purchased a farm of their own in the northeast quarter of Section 15, Ransom Township, in 1917. The purchase price was $100 per acre.

“It was before the war, so things must have been a pretty good price yet,” said Orville Heidebrink, who with his wife, Ruth, still own the farmland. Their son, Stan, and his wife Renee, reside on the acreage, representing the third generation of Heidebrinks to live on this newly designated Nobles County Century Farm.

When Brown and Stena purchased the farm in 1917, there was already a homestead on the site, though Orville said the home was nothing more than a shanty — 12 feet by 20 feet. It met their needs, though, and the first priority was to build a new barn, completed in 1924.

Ten years later, the house was built. The delay, said Orville, was due to his dad’s health.

“Dad had to have surgery. He went to Rochester and had one kidney removed,” he said.

Between construction of the barn and construction of the house, the Heidebrinks lived in Rushmore. That was where Orville, the youngest of their three children, was born in 1927.

“It must have been 1925 when they moved to Rushmore, and in 1932 they moved back to the farm,” he added.

While living in town, Brown purchased a Model T truck and started a trucking business.

“He hauled coal in the winter time and maybe some grain, maybe some livestock,” Orville said. “It was probably the largest (truck) in Rushmore at that time.”

When they returned to farming, Orville’s older brother, Harm, was old enough to help his dad with the field work and livestock. That’s when Brown quit the trucking business.

As Orville recalls those early days in his life on the farm, he talks about how his mother used corn cobs as fuel for the cookstove, and how his dad used horses to plant corn. Threshing rings went around the neighborhood to gather the oats.

On the Heidebrink farm, 50 acres was planted in corn, 50 acres in oats and the rest was pasture.

Orville attended school through the eighth grade, then stayed on the farm and helped his dad. In the later years of schooling, though, he and other boys his age would get a week of “corn-picking vacation,” from school to hand-pick the corn fields. They worked in three rows at a time.

“They’d start picking by hand and then the neighbor would come with the corn picker,” he said.

Brown stored a portion of the corn in the attic of the house, shelling it off the cob by hand so that it could be replanted as seed corn in the spring.

The Heidebrinks purchased their first corn picker in 1940, but it wasn’t until a year later that they added a tractor to their operation.

“Dad bought his first H Farmall in 1941,” Orville shared. “That’s the one I started farming with when I started in 1950.”

Brown and Stena retired from farming in December 1949 and moved into Rushmore, leaving the Heidebrink farm to Orville and his new bride, Ruth. Harm, Orville’s older brother, had received a quarter-section of land from his parents three miles straight west of the home place.

When Orville and Ruth settled on the Heidebrink farm, Ruth knew nothing about farm life.

“We milked five or six cows … that was the worst,” Ruth shared. “I milked — not very well.”

“She didn’t milk when we were milking, I know that,” chimed in Stan, the second of Orville and Ruth’s four children, adding that he had to milk when he was old enough.

“That’s why I had boys,” Ruth said with a laugh.

While milking was a chore, Ruth was also responsible for the chickens her mother-in-law left in her care when they moved to town.

“She raised them and just when they started laying really good, I moved in,” Ruth said. The income from egg sales helped buy groceries for the family.

Aside from the challenges with livestock, Ruth took to farm life. She loved to garden and spend time outside, working alongside Orville as they picked rock and walked beans.

“I never minded being outside — that was just something we all did together,” she said.

As Stan and his siblings — brothers Daryl and Bryan and sister Sharon — grew up, they had their share of chores.

“We had to get the eggs once in a while, feed the pigs, walk the beans — you had to have a little bit of everything (on the farm),” Stan said.

His least favorite chore?

“All of them!” he said with a laugh.

Orville and his brother, because they farmed in close proximity, bought equipment together to save on farm expenses and often worked together as well.

After his parents retired, Orville kept the H Farmall his dad had purchased and added a brand new Super H Farmall to the farm in 1952. That tractor remains in the family.

Orville and Ruth retired from farming in 1983 and moved to Worthington. That’s when Stan and Renee moved onto the home place. Stan farmed the land until his retirement in 2005.

Today, while the third generation of Heidebrinks live on the acreage, the farmland is rented to someone outside the family.

While the Heidebrinks are proud to have kept the land in their family for 100 years, they aren’t so sure about the next 100 years. There doesn’t seem to be interest in farming among the younger generation.

Orville and Ruth have 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

“I’m not sure whether it will stay in the family that long,” Orville said of the century farm.

“There’s no family to farm anymore; 160 acres — you can’t make it on that anymore,” added Stan.

But, reckoned Orville, “It was a great place to bring up the family.

“I think it’s wonderful to have it in the family that long,” he added. “I thought farming was a good life for us.”