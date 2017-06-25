Hemme farm carries on family tradition

Less than a 10-minute drive from South Dakota is the most recent Hemme farm to reach its 100-year anniversary.

In 1910, Wilhelm Wodrich bought a 160-acre parcel on 191st Street near Jasper. He went to work over the next few years getting it ready, building a house and a barn.

His daughter, Caroline, married Karl Hemme in 1917, and they promptly moved onto the farm, where they raised hogs, horses, cattle and sheep and grew corn and, in later years, soybeans. They had two kids, Calvin and Harvey.

Kathleen Hemme, now 75, married Calvin Hemme in 1973, and the two would take over the farm. She had moved to Luverne from her hometown near Mankato for a teaching job.

Hemme taught physical education for 36 years in Luverne. She also coached the girls volleyball, gymnastics and track teams for many years.

“They figured anybody could coach the girls,” Hemme said. “I enjoyed it, but I don’t have the passion and I don’t have the expertise or that level of skill. But it was fun being a part of the girls moving back into athletics and having a chance to play.”

Growing up in a family of five girls, Hemme was always known as the “tomboy.” She enjoyed helping her dad on his acreage, and raised her own chickens as a kid. Her sisters — not so much.

Hemme helped her husband with farrowing pigs, tending to the sheep and fieldwork. She also had to help maintain her husband’s many wagons — he was known as somewhat of a wagon collector.

“With 40 wagons, that’s a lot of tires to pump up,” she said. “Guess who had to do that?”

Calvin died in 2009. After that, Kathleen and Jackie Hemme Hansen, Harvey’s daughter, became shared owners of the property.

Now, Hemme mostly tends to her 21 ewes and 29 lambs, with pigs, horses and cattle no longer around. She and Jackie rent out much of the 160 acres to neighboring farmers, who mostly grow corn, soybeans and grass hay.

Hemme’s neighbors sometimes help her out with chores and feeding the sheep. Though she doesn’t need the help at this point, she appreciates it.

“They’re there when I need them, and it makes it easier to be out here knowing that if you need help they’re a phone call away,” she said.

It’s in Luverne where most of Hemme’s friends are. For the last six years, she’s spent her holidays with a friend in her motor home, traveling to Arizona and Florida.

For a while, one of Hemme’s friends in Luverne didn’t understand why she still lived out on the farm. All it took was one visit to the quiet, peaceful property, filled with adorable kittens and lambs, to figure it out.

“Now I know why Kathy stays out here,” she said.