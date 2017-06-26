For the Klosterbuer family of Ellsworth, it is all of these — plus the memories in a certain book — which have held this warm and friendly family together on the farm for more than 100 years.

Merle Klosterbuer, his sister Lois Mulder and brother Steve, joint owners of the family farm since 1982, share 101 years of family history complete with blood, sweat and tears on their 160-acre farm. Steve lives on the farm — and has his entire life — with his wife Sandy, and does the majority of the farming work. Today he plants corn, soybeans and hay and keeps a few cattle. He retired from dairy farming in March.

“Growing up we had pigs and chickens, cows and calves,” recalled Steve as he and his siblings — together with Sandy and their grown daughter, Katie, and Merle’s wife, Joyce — sat around the kitchen table on a warm June evening.

“Taking care of the animals was our family outing,” he chuckled.

“Family bonding time,” agreed Sandy.

“Mother loved the outdoors,” chimed in Merle. “She loved to work with the animals.”

“She was Dad’s right hand,” Lois nodded.

“She got to use the milking machine the first time,” Steve remembered.

Their mother, Viola, died last November, the last living member of her generation. Their father, Martin, died in 1982. Martin was child No. 5 of previous farm owners, Harry and Feka. Harry died in 1954, which is when son Martin took over the farm. Harry bought the land Jan. 3, 1916.

“He went to the bank to buy a different farm place,” Steve said, “and came home with this place instead. He paid $31,680. The previous owners paid $4,000 in 1885.”

Harry and his brother Rudolf came to the United States from Germany in the late 1800s. They took a train into Grundy Center, Iowa, and after establishing themselves in the area, sent for two identical twin sisters they knew from home. Harry and Feka were married Feb. 21, 1900 in Grundy County, Iowa. In a further strengthening of the family ties, the twins’ brother married Harry and Rudolf’s sister.

Harry and Feka’s first three children were born prior to their purchase of the family farm. Seven more live births took place after the farmland was bought.

“They bought the place from the Johnsons,” Steve explained. “They had a house here, built sometime before 1900. The old kitchen sloped two inches in 10 feet.”

“We had to warn people where to put their gravy,” the siblings all laughed.

That house still stands, right behind the new house, which Steve and Sandy built in 2014.

“There were three upstairs bedrooms and one downstairs,” Sandy said.

Everyone agreed that the parlor downstairs was used as a bedroom as well. After all, with 10 children, lots of sleeping space was needed. That old house was the scene of many a family reunion, and Lois even held her wedding reception there.

The sloping kitchen also was the scene of many canning sessions and incalculable cakes and pies and meals cooked over the years and brought to funerals and social occasions.

“They were very accommodating to the needs of the family,” Lois said. “They would open the house to a lot of family members who needed a place to live.”

Merle agreed.

“Mom was known as the best pie maker around. And bread,” he added, and everybody agreed, almost smelling the scent of her fresh bread on the sloping counter.

Viola, maker of bread and pie and provider of room and board to all, kept a special notebook in which she recorded recipes, sayings, poems, addresses, farming statistics, breeding charts, phone numbers and anything else she needed to remember. It is a precious family heirloom kept by Lois to this day.

“(Mom) had a cookbook. It was basically a diary of important facts, recipes, old sayings,” began Lois.

“Like when to pluck the chickens,” someone broke in.

“And what phases of the moon to plant in,” someone else added.

“When the horse was due, or sayings like, ‘When the sun shines through the apple trees at Christmas is means such and such,’” Lois continued.

Everyone smiled. Everyone remembered.

“It’s really neat, tattered and yellowed,” Lois described. “Has lots of family recipes. There’s a chocolate cake recipe I still make all the time.”

“It’s one of a kind,” Merle agreed. “Not hard to read, very legible writing.”

That book, as well as the family Bible given at Harry and Feka’s 50th anniversary, are precious to the family. The Bible records births and marriages and the family line.

The “cookbook” records the depth of the well — 411 feet — then how it was drilled lower to 510 feet years later. It has recipes cut from newspapers pinned into it — sometimes with sewing machine needles — and addresses written by visiting guests.

And it has many, many recipes for pickles.

“She made a green cucumber dish that was delicious,” the family recalled. “And baked beans, and fried chicken and coconut cream pie and cinnamon rolls and sour cream raisin pie.”

“People would ask at potlucks and family reunions, ‘Did you bring your sour cream raisin pie?’ They’d fight over it,” Sandy said.

“Not really ‘fight…’ but yes,” they all laughed.

There was one more story, hidden not in the depths of the family Bible or the cherished cookbook, but typed on the Century Farm application, which tells of the era in which the Klosterbuer family lived some 100 years ago.

Harry’s last name is spelled with two “o’s”.

“There was another Kloosterbuer family down the road,” Steve explained. “We don’t know exactly when the spelling changed, but it happened because the school teacher couldn’t keep the children from the two families apart for her records. The mailman didn’t like it, either. Some of the kids even had the same names. So someone — the teacher or the mailman — decided to change it.”

And so the second “o” was nixed. But it didn’t change the family, and didn’t lessen the bonds that held them together. In fact, it probably strengthened them.

Exactly the sort of thing which would have made for a perfect entry in the family cookbook.