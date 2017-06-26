Lorenzen farm: 116 years of tradition

It’s hard to believe, Lorenzen said, that the farm has been owned by four generations, starting with his great-grandfather, Henry Oehlerts. Oehlerts moved from Iowa to Minnesota seeking cheaper land to farm. He purchased 160 acres just a few miles from Hardwick — land that has since been passed down through the family.

Leona Oehlerts Schmidt inherited the land in 1948 along with her husband, John Schmidt. Since 1955, Henry’s granddaughter, Betty Ann Schmidt Lorenzen, and her husband, Elvin Lorenzen, have owned the farm, raising their two kids there — David Lorenzen and Diane Ossenfort. Lorenzen and Ossenfort are the last owners of the farm, inheriting it in 2015.

Today, Lorenzen lives in the same white house where he and his sister grew up and his great-grandfather started his family’s legacy. He took over the farm of now 400 acres after his parents retired and his sister decided she didn’t want to be involved with it.

“Everything is pretty much the same,” he said.

Besides growing crops, Lorenzen also raises horses, cattle and a few hogs. His passion for horses, he said, was passed down to him from Oehlerts, who is shown in a picture with more than 10 horses. Up until a couple of years ago, he sold them to the Amish community and also for racing.

“I am good at buying horses, but not at selling them,” Lorenzen said with a laugh.

He doesn’t own expensive tractors or have the newest barn, but he puts daily effort into finding new ways to farm and improve the land.

“I think you just have to try and do as good a job as you can and that does not necessarily mean spending a million dollars on it — but just keep track of it and try to do good things for the land,” he said.

Although he worked as a teacher and a basketball coach for many years, he returned home to continue farming because he knew that was where he wanted to be.

For Lorenzen, the farm is not only his home or where he grew up, but it represents who he is and what he loves.

It’s his past, present and future.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “It’s not only a source of income but it’s a way of life.”

Lorenzen, 69, said he has no plans to retire any time soon and, if his health allows him, he'll continue farming.

“When you die, you retire,” he said. “I will try to keep farming as along as I can.”

Unfortunately, Lorenzen said he will probably be the last member of his family to own the farm and continue with the business. He said none of his daughters or grandchildren have an interest in farming.

“When I am done, I am afraid I will be the last dog because we don’t have anybody else left,” he said. “It bothered me for a while, but I understand.”