‘American’ family marks 100 years in Jackson County

Harry Hedge was the farm’s original owner, as he and his wife relocated from Humboldt, Iowa, in 1917.

“They were probably third- or fourth-generation Americans,” Ardis said. I used to tell my mom that everyone came to school and said ‘we’re Norwegian’ or ‘we’re Dutch.’ I asked, ‘Mom, what are we?’ and she said, ‘We’re American.’”

Ardis’ father, Berton “Bert”, was 4 years old at the time his parents moved to the Middletown Township site. Harry farmed the property’s 160 acres from 1917 until the 1950s; an additional 40 acres was purchased around the time Ardis and Bob were married.

“We always thought it was kind of interesting … that Bert had bought those 40 acres and he paid $100 per care,” Ardis recalled.

“He didn’t think he’d ever get it paid for,” Bob added. “He was very worried about that.”

Ardis grew up on the farm in “the little house” that no longer is on the property — though it stands today in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

“If you look out the west window there’s a sidewalk that goes into the woods,” she said. “That’s where the house was. … You dIdn’t get into the big house until you got old.”

Ardis’ parents remodeled "the big house" in 1965. Ardis and Bob have done some additional remodeling since then, including a new “Texas room” that’s an homage to the 15 years the couple wintered in Mission, Texas.

Bert raised hogs and cattle on the farm in the 1950s, Ardis remembered, and always used a hog house as well as a big cattle yard on the back side of the barn. The barn was eventually used for grain storage, and then removed in the early 1980s.

Bob worked for DeKalb seed for 25 years, and that was the only type of corn and soybeans raised when he and Bert farmed together. Bob had grown up in Jackson, and he and Ardis — who worked at the Jackson telephone office and later at First National Bank in Jackson — lived in town prior to Bert’s death.

“It was never in the wildest plan to move to the farm,” Ardis said. “We raised our two kids in Jackson, and in the ’80s Dad got sick. My mother had already died in 1980, and Bert got ill in '87 and went to the nursing home. At this point, Bob wasn’t working, so we sold our house in town and moved here.

“Dad already had the neighbor’s picked (to rent his farm) ... and the renter lives right down here half a mile,” she continued. “It was a really good thing because he had sold all his machinery when he rented, so we didn’t have to worry — which was a nice thing.”

Bert died in 1990, and Ardis and Bob have continued to live on the farm since. They have a daughter, Deb, who resides in Omaha, Neb., and a son, Terry, who lives in Jackson and works in Estherville, Iowa.

The fact that both Ardis and Bob come from small families has made keeping the Willett farm in the family a simple proposition.

“My dad never had any brothers or sisters and I didn’t have any brothers or sisters, and that’s made it so easy for us,” Ardis said.