“While there, he looked over the neighboring farm, the northwest quarter of Section 18, which was for sale,” wrote David Post, Harm and Mary’s grandson, in a prepared history of his family’s farm. “He purchased the farm and moved his family back to the farm.”

Now, 102 years later, the Post property is earning Minnesota Century Farm recognition. Eric and Barbara Post currently co-own the property with David and his wife, Arlys, and Eric and Barbara’s three children — Alyssa, 16, Nathaniel, 15 and Taylor, 13, are the fifth generation to live on the family farm.

Early beginnings

Harm Post was born July 30, 1864 in Kreis Aurich, Ostfressian, Germany, David writes in his historical record, and was raised on a farm. He came to America on a three-week voyage at the age of 21.

“When he landed in New York he was on his own and could not speak one word of the American language, but he did find some German people that helped,” David wrote. “Surprisingly he learned quite fast to speak a few words in English, and he remembered more and more words and finally found a few jobs.”

Harm later moved to Chicago, where he found employment at a livery stable and was ultimately promoted to head stable boss. Missing farm life, though, he travelled by train to Champaign, Ill., to work as a farm laborer for several years. It was there where he met and married a farm widow, Tutter Kuhlman, who had a boy and a girl.

The family moved to Minnesota a year later, where they farmed property Kuhlman’s first husband had previously purchased. Multiple buildings, including a large home, were built on that land, as well as on an adjoining quarter section they purchased. Son Albert was born in September 1893; son John arrived in 1896.

“Their mother (Tutter) died in 1900,” David wrote. “Shortly after, their house burned down about 2 o’clock in the morning with all the household goods. … Luckily, they had a stairway to an outside door and all got out safely. All the neighbors were sympathetic and helpful and wanted to take a collection, but Harm would not accept any help.”

Harm built a new home on the property, with the family sleeping in the barn while construction was underway. Harm soon met a “nice neighbor girl,” Mary Lubben, who had also come from Germany, and they wed.

“To this marriage the following children were born: Frieda, Edward, Louie and Lena,” David recalled. “The household now consisted of Harm and Mary’s four children, Albert and John from Harm’s first marriage and his stepchildren, Herman and Annie Kuhlman.”

Harm and Mary’s youngest son, Arnold, was born on Oct. 20, 1915, soon after Harm and Mary had sold their farm and moved into Lakefield to run a livery stable and board horses. But farm life again beckoned, leading to the purchase of what has now become the Post Century Farm.

Life in Rost Township

Harm, Mary and their large family settled on the Rost Township farm. The older children eventually married, but Arnold continued to live and later raise his own family on the farm site. Arnold married Lois Christoffer in 1938, and they lived in the south rooms of the house while Harm and Mary had the north rooms. Arnold and Lois had four children — Marlyn, Jeffry, David and Gregory — and Arnold farmed with his father for many years.

“Arnold purchased a tractor for farming but Harm liked using his pair of mules to do some field work, cultivating corn with them until he was 80 years old,” David recalled. “Through the years they raised corn, oats, flax, hay for the cattle and started raising soybeans in the ’50s.

“Arnold had one of the first soybean combines, an Allis Chalmers pull-type that took two rows at a time. They milked cows by hand until they got milk machines when electricity came. They used a cream separator, and sold the cream to the creamery and slop-fed the skim milk to the sows and pigs. They also raised sheep and chickens and sold eggs.”

Arnold and Lois purchased the farm from Harm and Mary in 1952. Mary died in 1953, and Harm continued living on the property until entering a nursing home in 1960. Harm died May 25, 1962 at 97 years and eight months.

In 1965, David married Arlys Droll, and they purchased a one-bedroom home and moved it on the farm site. A living room, bedroom and bath were added to that house the following year. A son, Troy, was born in 1966, followed by son Eric in 1968.

David and Arlys moved in 1969 to another rented farm in Rost Township, and in 1972 they purchased a Ewington Township farm where they still reside today. Arnold, meanwhile, died in 1975, and Lois and her son, Greg, continued living on the property while Greg farmed the land. Greg married Jackie Beckel in November 1981, and they settled on the farm with children Tom and Jennie (Lois, meanwhile, bought a home and moved to Okabena) until 1998.

That same year, Eric — David’s youngest son — married Barbara Birmingham and moved on to the farm. Later that year, Lois died, and David and Arlys purchased the farmland — and Eric and Barbara bought the building site — from David’s brothers. Both Troy and Eric raise corn and soybeans on the land today.

Looking back on more than 100 years of family farm ownership, David remembers one particular incident that very easily could have had a dramatic effect on how the future transpired.

“In 1941, when Arnold and Lois just had my brother Marlyn, Arnold had walked out to get cows and a bull attacked him,” David said. “My grandmother looked out the window and saw the dogs and cows coming back toward her, but no bull or Arnold.

“So, Lois drove out there and ended up straddling the car over Arnold to keep the bull away. He recovered … and said afterward, ‘I tried to get up but the bull kept attacking me.” If that incident had a different outcome, none of us would be here today.”