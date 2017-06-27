Harris-Lake Park FFA chapter receives a $10,000 donation

Hibma and his family were excited to be holding the oversized check Monday afternoon at the Harris-Lake Park High School. The Harris-Lake Park chapter was the organization chosen by Harris to receive the donation.

“We are very excited,” Hibma said. “It’s awesome for our community and it generates some excitement for FFA as well.”

Hibma also received two tickets to a football game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado this fall.

Dow AgroSciences is donating $37,000, with $10,000 to each of the three winning farmers and an additional $1,000 to the communities of the remaining seven finalists.

“I grew up on a farm and I was in organizations like FFA and I understand that community connection and how important that is for the farming community as well as the small towns,” Lyndsie Kaehler, Resicore’s US. corn herbicide product manager said. “I wanted to do something to strengthen it and highlight that bond.”

Since January, more than 100 participants from all across the country submitted a photograph with a brief description of their farm and the organization they would donate money to.

From April 24 to May 31, friends, family and neighbors of the top 10 finalists cast thousands of votes for their favorite finalist.

The photo that granted Hibma the check was a picture taken by his wife, Ashley, last year of Hibma with his daughter, Avery, 2, in the middle of the family’s cornfield.

“We were riding around in the 4-wheeler and we stopped and my wife took her phone out and snapped a picture,” Hibma said. “It just happened to be the right place at the right time.”

Hibma said he chose the Harris-Lake Park chapter because he wanted to give back to the organization that taught him so much during his years as a member.

“I just feel it’s important for our upcoming generations to know more about the FFA program and understand some of the aspects of agriculture,” he said. “(The program gives a chance to) kids who maybe don’t have an opportunity to do that.”

Hibma, a third generation farmer, grows corn and soybeans and raises hogs with his father near Harris. He said one of the aspects he enjoys most about being a farmer is the quality time he can spend with his four kids and wife on the place where he grew up.

Randy Nicks, Harris-Lake Park Vo Ag. instructor and FFA advisor, said he and his family voted daily for Hibma. He said the chapter hasn’t discussed yet what they are going to do with the donation but he wants to direct that money to a community oriented project.

“I have some ideas, but I still have to talk to the kids,” Nicks said. “Since this is a community effort, I would like somehow give a portion of that to the community.”