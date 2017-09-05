Soil health, cover crop event is Friday

Topics include: c​over crop choices, benefits and challenges; reduced tillage benefits and residue management;​ weed management with cover crops and heavy residue; the latest research on nutrient management; how to fit injected manure into corn, soybean and cover crop systems; and water infiltration/other soil health measures. E​quipment demonstrations include two-strip till implements from Twin Diamond, two cover crop interseeders from Penn State and Hiniker, and two manure applicator​s from VTI.

Speakers include: Shannon Osborne, USDA-ARS; Jennifer Hahn, Pheasants Forever; Brian Christiansen, USDA-NRCS; John Shea, Nobles County SWCD; and Scotty Wells, Gregg Johnson, Jodi DeJong-Hughes, Liz Stahl, and Randy Pepin, University of Minnesota Extension. The farmer panel includes Bruce Brunk, Bryan Bielger and Mike Erbes.

Registration and check-in will start at 8:30. Pre-registration is available at http://z.umn.edu/cover-crops-tour through noon Sept. 7; there will also be registration at the door. A registration fee will be collected at the door to help cover program costs, including lunch. Scholarships are available upon request.

The site is located 2.5 miles north of Interstate 90 (exit 33) at the intersection of Nobles County 13 and 220th Street.