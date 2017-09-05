Soil health, cover crop event is Friday
RUSHMORE — A soil health and cover crop field day will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Brunk Farm in Rushmore.
The program will feature many aspects to improve soil health and production. The tour will include water infiltration demonstrations, hands-on activities, cover crop by herbicide demonstrations, research updates, a farmer panel, soil-root pit and equipment demonstrations.
Topics include: cover crop choices, benefits and challenges; reduced tillage benefits and residue management; weed management with cover crops and heavy residue; the latest research on nutrient management; how to fit injected manure into corn, soybean and cover crop systems; and water infiltration/other soil health measures. Equipment demonstrations include two-strip till implements from Twin Diamond, two cover crop interseeders from Penn State and Hiniker, and two manure applicators from VTI.
Speakers include: Shannon Osborne, USDA-ARS; Jennifer Hahn, Pheasants Forever; Brian Christiansen, USDA-NRCS; John Shea, Nobles County SWCD; and Scotty Wells, Gregg Johnson, Jodi DeJong-Hughes, Liz Stahl, and Randy Pepin, University of Minnesota Extension. The farmer panel includes Bruce Brunk, Bryan Bielger and Mike Erbes.
Registration and check-in will start at 8:30. Pre-registration is available at http://z.umn.edu/cover-crops-tour through noon Sept. 7; there will also be registration at the door. A registration fee will be collected at the door to help cover program costs, including lunch. Scholarships are available upon request.
The site is located 2.5 miles north of Interstate 90 (exit 33) at the intersection of Nobles County 13 and 220th Street.