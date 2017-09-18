Minnesota legislators win Golden Triangle Award

Walz, Klobuchar and Franken are three of 33 U.S. senators and representatives who demonstrate leadership and support at the federal policymaking level for family farmers, ranchers and rural communities. Representatives from Minnesota Farmers Union presented the awards in Washington.

“The Golden Triangle Award recognizes farm and food champions in Congress that display outstanding leadership on the issues that are important to both our industry and our organization. We’re appreciative of their insight and devotion to securing the nation’s food supply for the good of both American family farmers and consumers,” said NFU President Roger Johnson.