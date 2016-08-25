WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Planning Commission Wednesday night approved a request from Jake and Jill Cuperus, doing business as Local Harvest, to operate a commercial/recreational facility on the former Prairie View Golf Links outside of Worthington.

While the couple had obtained all of the required permits to operate their coffee shop, farmers market, gift shop, restaurant and recreational facility, Nobles County Environmental Services Director Wayne Smith said they also needed a conditional use permit from the county because the site is being used for something other than a golf course.

Jill Cuperus said that in addition to using the building space -- they have hosted baby showers, birthday parties and groom suppers in the large room of the clubhouse -- the outdoors are also being used by individuals who walk or run on the former golf course. The Worthington High School cross country team is also using the course for practice, and some individuals are using the space for dog training.

Because the facility isn’t heated, Jill said they will likely close in late October or early November and reopen in the spring. The Cuperuses have a month-to-month lease with the city of Worthington for the clubhouse.

Smith said the conditional use permit would stay with the property. The commission approved the permit and will make that recommendation to the Nobles County Board of Commissioners. The board will consider the request at its Sept. 6 meeting.

In other action, the commission:

Reviewed a permit issued to Brian Lindeman, Rushmore, for operation of a gravel pit in the southwest quarter of Section 35, Little Rock Township. Permits for gravel pits are typically issued for six years with a review in the third year.

Lindeman said the two operators that haul gravel from the pit do a good job with dust control and use alternate routes to and from the site. Lindeman installed fencing around the property to eliminate four-wheelers and ATVs from trespassing, and he said he has been able to control weeds on the site.

Smith agreed with Lindeman’s assessment, saying when the office receives complaints, Lindeman is always quick to take action.

The commission authorized continuation of the permit for operation.