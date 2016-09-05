WORTHINGTON -- Though the typical southwest Minnesota harvest season may still be several weeks away, there is another crop that’s ripe and ready.

Round Lake Vineyards and Winery is gearing up for its second annual Grape Stomp on Saturday, starring picture-perfect Bluebell grapes -- at the peak of ripeness -- all ready and waiting to have the juice stomped out of them.

While the juice created at the Grape Stomp won’t ever be a part of any palatable bottle of wine, the sheer fun of the stomp -- plus the atmosphere -- is enough to tickle the tastebuds of even the strictest of teetotalers.

“Five dollars gets you in to see the vendors, watch the stomp, listen to the bands. It’s like a cover fee,” said Jenny Ellenbecker, who, along with husband Scott, began selling their wines last year. “Twenty-five dollars is the entry fee per team for the grape stomping competition.”

Grape stomping has been around for at least two millennia and possibly longer. Traditionally the method used to crush grapes and begin the fermentation process to make wine, these days, due to sanitary issues, it’s just done for fun. Fun and entertainment is definitely the name of the game for anyone attending this “traditional” event where the age-old process is merged with modern activities.

“We will have more than 30 vendors and two bands,” said Heidi Petersen, account manager at the vineyard.

For those interested in participating in the stomp, costumes are encouraged, though not required. There will be prizes awarded for the best costume, best team name and fastest stomps.

“Last year we had brackets, but this year we just will have the top three fastest teams be the winners,” Ellenbecker explained.

There are two people per team and the team entry fee includes a T-shirt which reads, “I crushed it.” Stomping times are in 15-minute intervals.

All of this stomping, of course, can only come when the grapes are ready to be harvested. Determining the optimal harvest time for the Bluebell grapes isn’t such a big deal, but the winery is, first and foremost, about wine making. Determining the perfect harvest time for the wine grapes is a very big deal.

Logan Ellenbecker, Scott and Jenny’s son, is the winemaker for Round Lake Winery.

“We look at the skin texture of the grapes, and the color of the skins,” said Logan. “When the seeds turn brown, that’s a good sign, too. All of that is a good estimation of when the grapes are ready to harvest. It gives us a ballpark value.”

“It all depends on the characteristics of each particular grape,” Jenny elaborated. “We use a hydrometer to check the brix, the sugar levels. You squeeze a little juice into the hydrometer and then it measures how much sugar is in that grape.”

The brix tells the potential alcohol content of a wine before its made. In addition, Logan looks at the pH levels and the TA, the total acidity of the juice. Each variety of grape will vary in the sugar content, pH and TA just as surely as each variety varies in taste and time of harvest.

“We don’t want them to get foxy,” Logan added. “Then they’re past their prime.”

Scott, who along with a team of coworkers takes care of harvesting the grapes at their prime, mans the vineyard’s harvester, a 1985 Braud that they bought from California two years ago. The Braud travels along a row of grapes and dumps the picked fruit into a bin carried by a tractor in the neighboring row. A row or two over, workers remove nets from the vines in readiness for the harvest. The nets are a must against the marauding birds.

“We use nets and poppers (loud bangs to scare the birds) and bird distress calls,” Jenny pointed out, “which draws in raptors. We see red tailed hawks, eagles, owls. That helps keep the smaller birds away.”

The smaller birds, mostly robins (who eat the entire grape) and starlings (who poke holes in the grapes, leaving them behind to rot on the vine) are the bane of any vineyard.

“Sometime we use air dancers,” Logan said. “We also have kites that are in the shape of birds. It depends on how bad the birds are. We lost a whole variety to birds this year. It was literally two days because I’d been out there. They just disappeared.”

Between the birds and the perfect brix, plus other factors like the weather, growing grapes is not for the faint of heart. No wonder a fun harvest celebration like the Grape Stomp is something that everyone at the winery looks forward to.