The warehouse, purchased Tuesday, was owned and operated by Farley’s & Sathers until 2012 when the candy company merged with Ferrara. After the merger, the warehouse was eventually shut down and its employees laid off. Once one of the biggest employers in the county, Farley’s & Sathers had about 175 employees working at the warehouse until 2010, when the company moved its packaging operations to Mexico.



Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Abraham Algadi said the non-profit organization helped push both parties to strike a deal. Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson, County Commissioner Marvin Zylstra and Round Lake Mayor Doug Knuth were also involved with the transaction.



“The fact that we got them to recognize that the Round Lake facility could play a role in their supply chain made it attractive enough for them to buy it,” Algadi said. “I’m really proud of the fact that we showed that we all can come together toward a common goal of making this happen.”



Algadi credited county leaders for pushing through a tax abatement in December 2013, which allowed AGCO Jackson to lease the previously unused warehouse. The county board agreed to forgive $9,200 in property taxes to the former owners, Ferrara Candy Co., from 2014 to 2016, and the city of Round Lake approved a $6,500 tax abatement for the same period.



“For the facility, instead of sitting empty forever and decaying, possibly becoming a liability to the community, there’s now potential for something more than what it is today,” Algadi said.



Round Lake Mayor Doug Knuth agreed with Algadi, saying the purchase had a positive impact.

“It’s great for the town, we’re really happy,” Knuth said. “It’s not an empty building sitting around. It’s being used so there are taxes being paid on it. There are people working there that are spending money in gas stations, stores and putting money in our economy.”



Knuth also mentioned that if the farming economy improved and manufacturing demands increased, the facility could become an even bigger boon for the city.



AGCO has a large manufacturing plant in Jackson, about 22 miles away from the warehouse in Round Lake. The Round Lake facility has been used for storage and distribution since leasing began. Once the lease was up, the company had the option to purchase the facility.



“The facility fits our business needs, so we decided to purchase it,” said Eric Fischer, director of operations for AGCO Jackson.



Fischer said the facility employs about two dozen workers from G&D Integrated, a third-party company that handles logistics such as transportation and distribution. Fischer said the company was not using all of the warehouse’s space and would continue to operate as it did before the purchase, allowing room for growth if needed.



For Algadi, this move is about adding permanence and stability to the area. Algadi said having a company on the scale of AGCO invest in the city of Round Lake and Nobles County was a building block toward economic growth.



“This gives us more stability,” Algadi said. “Money likes stability, investors like stability.”

But Algadi said money isn’t everything. In order to keep increasing potential for economic development, good leadership is needed.



“We need all our partners in the public and private working together to make things happen,” Algadi said. “All of us know what the problems are, all of us are smart enough to recognize what the solution looks like. We just need to act toward them.”