City sets preliminary levy; Papa Murphy's on the way

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington City Council approved the pre-certification of a 7.32 percent tax levy increase for the 2017 budget during Monday’s meeting.



The proposed increase -- which would bring the total levy to $3,693,604 -- is not final. It can be lowered but not raised before certification on Dec. 12, when the council will discuss the final budget and levy. The council will hold a truth in taxation hearing at the meeting, during which public input will be heard before the budget is adopted.



“I would like to thank the staff,” Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle said. “This thing started out at over a 19 percent increase in tax levy, and they’ve got it down to a maximum of 7.32 percent.”



In a separate matter, the council voted to authorize site preparation assistance for redevelopment of a building at 1036 Oxford St., which will be demolished and converted into a two-part, 3,225-square-foot retail facility. One of the establishments at the new building will be a Papa Murphy’s pizza franchise, with the other part of the building being open for lease if a business wants to move in.



Papa Murphy’s is a chain outlet where customers can build their own pizzas to take home and cook. There is no food ready to be eaten at the outlet.