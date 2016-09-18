Fareway adds two in meat department

Jeremy Schoon (left) and Dustin Poeckes are market manager and assistant market maanager, respectively, at Worthington's Fareway Food Store. (Special to the Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- The Fareway Food Store in Worthington recently added a pair of new employees in its meat department.

Jeremy Schoon, who has worked for Fareway for 20 years, is the new market manager. Schoon began his Fareway career in Estherville, Iowa, where he graduated from high school. He worked in grocery for 18 months before moving to that store’s meat department.

After working at Estherville’s Fareway Food Store for eight years, Schoon relocated to the Fareway location in Nevada, Iowa. It was at that store where Schoon worked with Damian McGrane, now grocery manager at Worthington’s Fareway.

Schoon went on to work at Fareway Food Store locations in Storm Lake, Des Moines, Ames and Algona, Iowa, before becoming employed at his first Minnesota Fareway in Fairmont. He joined the Fareway team in Worthington in August when the previous market manager got promoted to a Fareway post in Cherokee, Iowa.

“I enjoy interacting with customers and hands-on training with new people,” Schoon said of his work.

Schoon, who has a 10-year-old son, enjoys dirt track racing, fishing and sporting events in his spare time.

Also joining Worthington’s Fareway Food Store is Dustin Poeckes, who is working alongside Schoon as assistant market manager.

Poeckes, originally from Remsen, Iowa, joined Fareway in 2005, when began working at a grocery store in Waterloo, Iowa. He was there on a part-time basis for three years and full-time after that.

After spending about six years in Waterloo, Poeckes moved to a Fareway in Sheldon, Iowa for 2½ years -- the last 1½ years as assistant manager -- for transferring to a Fareway in Sioux Falls, S.D., for another 2½ years. He started at the Worthington Fareway on Aug. 1.

“I like working with customers and Fareway cares about the family -- we always have Sundays off, which is really nice,” Poeckes said.

Poeckes and wife have two children, a daughter who will be 3 in November and a six-month-old son.