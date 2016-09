REMAX employees (from left) Kathy Hayenga, Jase Pater, Angie Haberman, Theresa Engelkes, Sarah Hayenga and Genny McCuen pose in jeans Wednesday at REMAX's Worthington location. REMAX marked Miracle Jeans Day on Wednesday, during which its employees wore jeans while donating money toward the Children's Miracle Network. REMAX has contributed to Children's Miracle Network hospitals for 20 years. (Special to the Daily Globe)