Heroes Behind the Badges will benefit up to 276 lives

Worthington Police Chief Troy Appel (from left), Worthington Fire Chief Rick Von Holdt, Nobles County Sheriff Fire Chief Kent Wilkening and Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Vereteeg are shown at the Heroes Behind the Badges event Aug. 4. (Special to the Daily Globe)

The blood drive was a friendly competition between Worthington and Nobles County law enforcement and Worthington Fire Department/EMS. In the end it was the fire/EMS side winning with 60 donation votes; Worthington/Nobles County law enforcement had 53.

A total of 113 community members participated in this blood drive event, and up to 276 lives will benefit from the blood collected. During the blood drive, donors could designate their donation to the department of their choice. Up to this point, the Worthington Fire Department/EMS have won the traveling trophy nine times and the Worthington/Nobles County law enforcement have won it twice. All the blood collected helped local patients.

“This was a very successful event,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director of the Community Blood Bank. “The summer is a very difficult time for the blood supply, primarily due to a decrease in donations and a consistent need for blood within the community. This was a well-attended event and will make a difference in many local patients’ lives.”

Community Blood Bank is the sole provider of blood and blood products to Sanford Worthington and 28 other local hospitals. For more information about blood drives, donating blood or how to schedule the bloodmobile log onto www.cbblifeblood.org .