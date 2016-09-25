Sanford Worthington recognized for flu protection efforts

WORTHINGTON -- Sanford Worthington was among 153 hospitals and nursing homes from around the state recognized today by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for achieving high influenza vaccination rates among the facility’s employees during the 2015-16 flu season.

More than 400 Sanford Worthington employees, representing 99 percent of staff, received influenza vaccinations during the past season of the Minnesota FluSafe program. The facility received a blue ribbon and certificate of achievement from Minnesota Health Commissioner Edward Ehlinger for its efforts.

The FluSafe program aims to get 100 percent of all health care personnel at hospitals and nursing homes in Minnesota, except those with medical exemptions, vaccinated against influenza each season. According to state health officials, unvaccinated health care workers can pass highly contagious influenza to their patients, many of whom are at high risk for complications from influenza.

“Our patients’ health is our top priority,” said Barb Arnold, Employee Health/Wellness coordinator of Sanford Worthington. “Participating in the FluSafe program helps us increase employee influenza vaccination rates and prevent flu from spreading to our patients. We also want all of our employees to be as healthy as possible during flu season.”

Of the 153 facilities that participated in FluSafe this year, 63 reached vaccination levels of 90 percent or greater, 47 reached levels between 80 percent and 89 percent and 29 facilities reached rates of between 70 percent and 79 percent.

“Athletes were going for medals at the Olympics, but hospitals and nursing homes in our FluSafe program were striving for ribbons -- and the vast majority got one,” said Kristen Ehresmann, director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control at MDH. “All FluSafe participants made a commitment to promote flu vaccination for their employees, and they did a great job. We congratulate and thank them for their hard work.”