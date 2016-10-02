Sanford governing board members honored for service

WORTHINGTON -- Ten members of Sanford Health’s operating boards of directors were recognized for their outstanding service, community involvement and civic leadership at the system’s Regional Board Education Retreat in August.

Directors from all of Sanford’s 11 operating boards were eligible for nomination. The Chairman’s Award recipient and outstanding directors were selected by the Sanford Board of Trustees executive committee.



Dave Jueneman, chair of the Sanford Health Network Board of Directors, was the 2016 inaugural recipient of the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Governance. Jueneman was awarded for his leadership and guidance related to the future of rural health care. Jueneman serves on the Sanford Worthington Advisory Board.





The following individuals were honored as outstanding directors:

Dave Austad, chair of Sanford USD Medical Center Board of Directors;

Dick Bohy, chair of Sanford Health Foundation Board of Directors in Sioux Falls;

Marilyn Guy, Sanford Medical Center Fargo Board of Directors;

Claire Anne Holmberg, Sanford Medical Center Bismarck Board of Directors;

David Muhs, M.D., Council of Governors;

Dean Thompson, vice chair/treasurer of Sanford Medical Center Bemidji Board of Directors;

Mark and Claudia Thompson, Sanford Health Foundation Board of Directors in Bismarck; and

Sylvia Wildgen, Sanford Health Foundation Board of Directors in Bemidji.

Sanford’s operating boards are comprised of physicians as well as community and business leaders from a variety of areas who volunteer their time in service. Their varying backgrounds bring diversity and knowledge from many perspectives, and the expertise of each individual is used to guide the health system to fulfill its mission.





