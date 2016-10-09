CHANDLER -– The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Monogram Foods, has announced the Chandler-area winners for 2016 foundation grants.

Grants range from $2,500 to $5,000. A committee of team members at Monogram Meat Snacks in Chandler reviewed each charity’s grant application and divided a total of $30,000 among the following charities:

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest; Murray County 4-H; The Society for Christian Instruction; Junior Achievement of Worthington; New Horizons Crisis Centers; Big Buddies of Western Community Action; Minnesota West Blue Jay Baseball Booster Club.

The allocated funds will be used in the following ways:

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest will purchase classroom kits for a new business class at Fulda Public School.

Murray County 4-H will implement a new community marketing campaign to connect more children with resources, service and programs to help foster self-sufficiency.

The Society for Christian Instruction will upgrade and refurbish the playground for students in this community school that serves children in rural Minnesota.

Junior Achievement of Worthington will purchase classroom kits for their financial literacy classes for youths in the public schools.

New Horizons Crisis Center will fund the Parenting Time Program, which provides staff to monitor visits between children and their non-custodial parents so that non-custodial parents can still foster a relationship with their children in a safe environment.

Big Buddies of Western Community Action will use the funds to purchase enrichment curriculum, supplies for activities, and pay for staff time for out-of-school enrichment activities, all of which expand perspectives and horizons for disadvantaged youths.

Minnesota West Blue Jay Baseball Booster Club will purchase baseball equipment so it can host their semi-annual baseball training clinics for immigrant and under-resourced families.

The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation was created in 2010 to give back to the communities in which Monogram team members live and work. Since 2010, Monogram Foods has donated more than $800,000 to various children and family based charities in communities around its plants. The total amount awarded in 2016 is $250,000.

“One of Monogram’s core values is giving back to the communities in which we live and work,” Karl Schledwitz, chairman and CEO of Monogram Foods, said. “Through Monogram Loves Kids, we are investing in our future by supporting children and the families who nurture them.”

Funds are raised at the Foundation’s annual gala, “Meat Me in Memphis,” which will be take place this year on Oct. 27 in Memphis, Tenn. For more information on the Foundation and gala, visit www.monogramfoods.com and click on “Values.”