Shop ‘til you drop: Sassy Saturday coming this weekend

The fifth annual Sassy Saturday event is set for this Saturday at stores throughout Worthington. With 27 businesses participating, plus additional sponsors and donations, Sassy Saturday promises goodies and fun for everyone who participates.

“This is our fifth year and it’s bigger than ever before,” said Robyn Moser, owner of The Stag Clothiers, which has supported Sassy Saturday since its conception. “It is a fun atmosphere. Friends meet up from far away and spend the day together. It’s a fun ladies day for shopping.”

In honor of its fifth anniversary, the planners of Sassy Saturday have done all they can to make the event bigger than ever before. There is even a gift package and one-night stay, courtesy of Comfort Suites and Worthington Event Center. People may register for this special give-away at any of the participating stores.

“People can register for the Comfort Inn and Suites give away up to 27 times,” explained Moser, “at each of the participating businesses. They can also participate in the scavenger hunt. I think people enjoy that, young and old.”

The scavenger hunt, a traditional part of Sassy Saturday, allows participants to enter to win one of three gift baskets, each filled with gifts from participating businesses as well as Worthington Chamber Checks totaling $100, $75 or $25. To be eligible for the scavenger hunt, people need to correctly identify where photos were taken in at least 15 of the 27 businesses. Completed forms may then be turned in at any of the participating stores.

Before the scavenger hunt even begins, entertainment and treats await participants at Memorial Auditorium.

“We’re opening the doors a half hour earlier than ever before,” said Amanda Walljasper-Tate, who originally brought the idea for Sassy Saturday to the Worthington Chamber five years ago. “We kick off at 8 a.m. this year with breakfast sponsored by Sanford in the Memorial Auditorium lobby. We will have gift bags available for the first 200 ladies who show up.”

Immediately following breakfast at 9 a.m., a short style show featuring clothing and items from participating businesses will take place.

“We have a nice mix this year for the style show,” Moser elaborated. “It’s a nice way to show what our community has to offer. Worthington has a lot of great shopping for a town our size. We want people to know all of our shopping advantages.”

The 200 goodie bags -- a perennial favorite -- will be stuffed with gifts and surprises. Five of the bags this year will be “mystery bags” holding extra goodies. There will also be a free lunch coupon in each bag for lunch that day from Local Harvest.

“Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Jill Cuperus, owner of Local Harvest, participating this year for the first time as a business owner.

“My mom and I used to take part in Sassy Saturday and we always had a lot of fun,” Cuperus said. “Now we’ll be doing the lunch and also a demo of how to cook and cut a chicken. Things will be busy, but we want to encourage people to come out. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited.”

Lunch, sponsored by Avera Medical Group Worthington, will feature a chicken fajita bar as well as homemade chips and salsa from The Beach House.

“It’s going to be a beautiful spread,” Cuperus detailed. “It will be sparkly in keeping with Sassy Saturday, but with rustic touches. We will also have chickens for sale and The Beach House’s homemade poultry rub. People can buy a chicken and a jar of rub and then come to the demo and learn how to cut and cook it.”

The 10:30 a.m. demo at Local Harvest isn’t the only demo of the day; there will be a cabinet/furniture makeover demo at 10 a.m. at Ace Hardware, a 11 a.m. T-shirt-into-bag demo at The Stag, a 1:30 p.m. sugar scrub demo at The Daily Apple and, in the middle of the day, wine and cheese tasting at the Market Café and wine tasting at the Worthington Liquor Store.

“We encourage people to come and spend the day in Worthington,” Walljasper-Tate said. “It’s a lot of fun. People can shop ahead for Christmas, see what Worthington has to offer and just spend the day having fun.”

All times and details are available at participating businesses throughout Worthington. Brochures with one-day-only coupons are also available to anyone interested. All participating stores have specials, and many will have additional giveaways or treats.

In addition to the previously mentioned businesses, other participating businesses are: Johnson Jewelry, Lit’l Wizards, Decadent Décor, Sterling, Center Sports, Runnings, Maurices, T & D Consignments, Crafty Corner, Worthington Regional Hospital Gift Shop, Classy and Sassy, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Tan U, Da Lon Diamonds, Pizza Ranch, Johnson Builders and Realty, Serenity Gifts, Adorn 1024, Round Lake Winery and Jaycox Power Sports.