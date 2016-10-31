Wine-tasting event is Thursday evening

The event will start at 7:30 p.m.; doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The liquor store has partnered with the Deutsch Family of Wine, The Bluestem of Luverne and the Worthington Event Center to organize the event, during which residents will have a selection of 10 wines that will be paired with food.

“It is a great opportunity to see which kind of wine goes with certain foods,” said Maddy Westra, director of sales for Comfort Suites & Worthington Event Center.

She added that the event is a great chance for people to have a fun evening while expanding their knowledge of wine.

“I encourage people to come to this event so they can try new things,” Westra said. “This a great opportunity to try a variety of wines at one time and to have fun with your friends. This is a great evening out.”

The event will be presented by Lindsay Topp, Deutsch Family of Wine state manager. It will featured Joseph Carr Cabernet, Josh Chardonnay, Villa Pozzi Moscato and The Calling Pinot Noir, plus additional wines and door prizes.

“It is a great learning experience for people who may not know about wines or really enjoy wine, and it can broaden their horizons because you get to know about wine that you may not know about,” Westra said.

Westra said the event is a great way to support not only one, but four local businesses. Additionally, Westra added that the event sets the perfect place to meet new people in the community and network with each other.

“We are all collaborating and working together to make this a great event so people can enjoy it,” Westra said. “When people come, they are not only supporting the Worthington Event Center, but four other businesses.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Worthington Municipal Liquor Store.